Bond Timber Cornwall Cricket League County Division One round-up – Saturday, June 13
A REMARKABLE day of action in the Duchy’s second-tier ended with Hayle back on top of the table at the expense of Paul who were beaten by six runs at Stithians.
Paul chose to field and despite Ryan Edwards’ 34, were in command with the home side at 112-8.
However, a brace of 24s from Shane Tangye and Ryan Mitchell saw them get up to 161 all out as Joe Sharp (2-20), Keiran Bowden (2-29) and skipper Will Trenoweth (2-31) shared six.
The chase saw Stithians strike at regular intervals as the West Cornwall side stunted along to 80-6.
Peter Gildenhuys made a rapid 37 before departing, and at 135-9 Paul were up against it.
Bowden’s unbeaten 22 got them to within seven of victory, however last man Neil Pengelly was bowled by veteran Mark Rowe who claimed 4-37.
Hayle are two points clear after thrashing Falmouth by 97 runs.
Thirties from openers Aizaz Ahmed (34) and Bailey Hosemans (33) set the platform which allowed Dan Lello to return from injury with an unbeaten 111 as he and skipper Tom Sharp put on an unbeaten 123. Sharp ended 55 not out.
Falmouth lost wickets at regular intervals despite 53 from opener Freddie Ayliffe as Sharp’s 4-19 plus 2-37 from Max Jenkin got the job done.
Truro cruised to victory in the local derby with Perranporth at Boscawen Park by a hefty 145-run margin.
Pakistani Raja Hamza Waheed made his third century already since joining the city outfit in their 272-3, making 101 from 102 balls. He shared stands of 84 with Charlie Kent (40) and 118 with Ted Phillips who went on to finish 81 not out.
The response never really got started as the Pilchards were 127 all out. Young spinner Jack Ivamy claimed 4-31.
Two low-scoring games took place at Beacon and Roche with both home sides emerging victorious.
A huge shock was on the cards at Beacon as visiting Luckett – without a win since promotion – produced a superb bowling performance to dismiss the village outfit for just 96.
Skipper Andrew Hoskin ran riot early on, before off-spinner George Wilkinson worked his way through the lower order, as they took 4-19 and 4-27 respectively.
But Beacon – champions in 2024 – came roaring back.
Swing bowler Gareth Mankee (3-15) took care of the top three before skipper Ben James’ leg-spin (3-6) and Oliver Roach’s (2-10) left-arm swing bowling shared five wickets as the visitors were dismissed for 49.
Newquay’s batting woes continued at Roche after a fine performance with the ball.
Roche were going well at 112-3 with Australian Fletcher Grimsey-Cook making a rapid 57, however once he departed they slipped to 145 all out despite 24 not out from James Hunkin.
Spinners Joe Crane (4-41) and Tom Owen (4-31) shared eight wickets.
The away side were 78-3 in response, but lost three wickets quickly, including Owen for 24 as Stewart May (2-29) and Tommy Blake (3-36) proved highly-effective.
At 112-6 it was game on again, however off-spinner Oscar Green snared three of the last four wickets to fall as they dismissed for 126.
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