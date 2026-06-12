Bond Timber Cornwall Cricket League Division Two East preview – Saturday, June 13
Wadebridge Seconds (1) v Werrington Seconds (9)
WADEBRIDGE Seconds are flying high at the top of the table as the only side yet to lose, however they saw their lead reduced to five points last weekend following their cancellation at Callington Seconds and St Blazey’s home victory over Holsworthy.
With just one promotion slot available, every point is crucial and they start as firm favourites against a Werrington side who have won just once so far.
Wadebridge are close to full-strength as leg-spinning all-rounder Richard Atkinson does return. Batsman Ryan Pooley and all-rounder Charlie Ellis are missing.
The Tron name a strong side which includes Toby Ward making his seasonal debut in the division having impressed for the thirds in the only change from the defeat at Holsworthy 13 days ago. All-rounder Billy Uglow is back at school.
WADEBRIDGE SECONDS: Tom McLachlan, Sam Richards, Paul Menhenick (capt), Richard Atkinson, Jamie Beare, Kieran Gill, Ross McLachlan, Tom Wilson (wkt), Alek Gill, Ollie Bate, Steve Gunner.
WERRINGTON SECONDS: Ed Walters (wkt), Paul Miller, Tom Lyle, Ben Jenkin, Toby Ward, Zander Zambuni, Jason Seldon (capt), Darren Webber, Dan Jenkin, Ian Searle, Sam Smeeth.
Bude (10) v Callington Seconds (5)
DESPITE being only four points from safety, Bude have yet to win and after tomorrow’s home clash with Callington face crunch clashes with Menheniot-Looe and Werrington Seconds in the next fortnight.
To make matters worse, Kiwi all-rounder Charlie Hoban’s broken thumb is worse than first thought and will head home in the coming days, meaning the Seasiders will either have to find a replacement or try and ensure survival without an overseas player.
Gordon Wint makes a rare appearance as he is back for the weekend in place of the unavailable Harry Dymond, while fellow batsman Dylan Grinker returns for Hoban who suffered the injury at Tintagel.
Callington are awaiting on a couple of issues within the first team before finalising their side.
BUDE: Matthew Williams, Wayne Adams, Warren Rumble (capt, wkt), Dylan Grinker, Matt Whitefield, Gordon Wint, Andrew De Rosa, Richard Dymond, David Sillifant, Matthew Mansbridge, Brandon Forsyth.
CALLINGTON SECONDS: Not available at the time of going to press.
Holsworthy (8) v Lanhydrock (3)
HOLSWORTHY were well beaten at St Blazey last weekend and with St Austell Seconds winning and the rest of the bottom sides rained off, they lost ground, meaning they are just four points ahead of bottom side Bude.
However, a fine home success against Werrington and a victory over visiting Tintagel in the Division Two T20 Cup on Wednesday night ensures the Trees will fancy their chances against promotion-chasing Lanhydrock who arrive with some key men missing.
Pakistani opener Amir Khan is still out of the country, while wicketkeeper Simon Benney and middle-order batsman Josh Taylor are also absent.
It means Ryan Butler makes a first appearance of the season to keep wicket, while youngster Nathanael James gets a chance, as does Jake Butler.
For the Trees, skipper Ryan Walter names an unchanged side from last Saturday.
HOLSWORTHY: Sam Stacey, Jack Greening, Brendan Harris, Ryan Walter (capt, wkt), Rory Piper, Ben Hutchings, Bilal Darber, Aiden Gerry, Nick Ward, Dan Lucas, Graham Wild.
LANHYDROCK: Mike Horne, Sam Remedios, Christian James, Nathanael James, Ben Attfield, Jacca Cavendish, Ryan Butler (wkt), Jake Butler, Jamie Eldridge (capt), Jacob Eldridge, Ruben Turner.
St Austell (7) v St Blazey (2)
THERE’LL be no love lost at Wheal Eliza tomorrow as title-chasing St Blazey go to a side many expected to be at the top end in neighbours St Austell Seconds.
The Saints were relegated last term but last week’s victory at Menheniot-Looe was there first of the season, while Blazey already have four to their name.
Blazey make the short trip boosted by the inclusion of batsman Adam Thomas who is down for the weekend from London, and name a full-strength side.
St Austell have to do without paceman Jack Carter, although dad James is back to bolster both departments. Henry Johnson also comes in for Jack Ellison who drops back down to the thirds, as does seamer Spencer Bist.
ST AUSTELL SECONDS: Archie Connolly, Steve Raven, Matt Ellison, Jack Mallet, James Carter, Henry Johnson, Tom Mallet (wkt), Tom Rosevear (capt), Spencer Bist, Ben Carter, Hayden Coad.
ST BLAZEY: Rory Dixon (capt), Josh Carne, Henro Bouwer, Matt Bray, Olly Mitchell, Adam Thomas, Paul Carne (wkt), Nithin Gowda, Andrew Thomas, Angus Harley, Riley Carne.
Tintagel (4) v Menheniot-Looe (6)
THREE wins and just one defeat means Tintagel are up to the giddy heights of fourth and take on fellow promoted side Menheniot-Looe who head to Butts Field also in a decent position.
The East Cornwall outfit edged the Knights to the Division Three Crown, but travel without some key personnel with skipper Steve Kidd, opener Luke Ripley and batsmen Tom Harris and Peter Swinford all unavailable.
It means first team debuts for Mark Delbridge and Les Noden from the seconds, while Reuben Crawford and Ross Ripley also come in.
As for Tintagel, they make just one alteration from the side that thrashed Bude 13 days ago as young seamer Freddie Knowles makes way for Cornwall Over 50s batsman Adrian Pooley.
TINTAGEL: Leo Agacy, Matt Jolliffe (capt), Jordan Burnard, Ryan Pooley, Sam Abbott (wkt), Adrian Pooley, Jonny Centini, Gyles Reynolds, Jack Minehan, Mark Luxton, Owen Barnes.
MENHENIOT-LOOE: Peter Nance, Sam Jordan, Lachlan Embleton, Ross Ripley, Alex Caddy (capt), Mike Maiden, Josh Geary (wkt), Reuben Crawford, Brian Caddy, Mark Delbridge, Les Noden.
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