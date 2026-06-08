Bond Timber Cornwall Cricket League east divisions round-up – Saturday, June 6
MENHENIOT-Looe came a cropper of a remarkable innings from St Austell’s Matt Ellison on Saturday as the Saints’ second string left Fourgates with a nine-wicket victory.
It was just one of two games in the division to get the go-ahead, and in a match reduced to 25 overs the hosts put on a fine batting effort in a total of 195-6.
Australian number three Lachlan Embleton thrashed the bowling to all parts in his 63 from 47 balls, before departing with 95 on the board.
The mantle was then taken on by skipper Steve Kidd who continued his excellent start to the season with a rapid 71 not out from just 35 balls with five fours and four sixes.
Promising seamer Hayden Coad was the star of the show for the visitors with 3-26 from his five.
Needing eight an over from the outset is never easy, and Menheniot struck early as Embleton bowled David Munn for two.
However, that was as good as it got for the home side as while Steve Raven provided the anchor for 70 not out from 63 balls with six fours and three sixes, Ellison’s unbeaten 112 lasted just 63 balls and included four fours and 11 maximums.
The result leaves Menheniot-Looe sixth in the table, while St Austell climbed off the bottom and up to seventh.
The other game in the division saw champions St Blazey move to within five points of leaders Wadebridge Seconds after a four-wicket success over Holsworthy who were restricted to 104-8 from their 30 overs.
Twenties from Rory Dixon (22) and Henro Bouwer set up the chase.
Duloe were in action in the only Division Three match to go ahead, losing by 41 runs at St Minver.
Two divisions separated the clubs last summer, and with Duloe travelling without all three Turpins – Dick, William and Thomas – it was always going to be a tough task with ball in-hand.
Although Harry Morgan bowled tidily for 1-29 from his seven overs, runs flowed at the other as St Minver racked up 264-3 which included 101 not out from opener Antony Ash and a rapid 88A from South African overseas player Alex Scullard.
Aaron Conway got the Duloe reply off to a rapid start with 49 from just 33 balls, however with runs struggling to be scored at the other end they were always behind.
That said, they still comfortably managed to get to 200 and reach maximum batting points, helped by Morgan’s late blitz which saw him 41 from 24 deliveries as they closed on 223-9.
All five matches in Division Four were rained off, but two did survive in Division Five East.
Lanhydrock Seconds took advantage of their promotion rivals’ inactivity to cruise to an eight-wicket success at their Holsworthy counterparts.
Leg-spinner Brian Barnicoat (3-19) and seamer David Harland (3-7) shared six wickets and conceded just 26 from their 18 overs as the hosts were restricted to just 88-9 in a game reduced to 36 overs a side. Harvey Brown’s first appearance of the season yielded 2-19 from his six.
The chase was a routine affair with Nathanael James (29no) and Luke Buckland (25no) both unbeaten at the end.
Pencarrow were beaten in a thriller by visiting Newquay Thirds.
A 95-run stand between Jack Carter (77) and Simon Clay (49) was the backbone of the Arrows’ 191-8, a total which would have been far higher bar a late flurry of wickets.
It was game on at 124-7 in response with Ollie Allen (3-26), Jack Carter (2-44) and Jake Boyling (2-30) doing the damage, however a superb 56 from Arun Kumar got the job done.
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