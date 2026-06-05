ECB Cornwall Premier League preview – Saturday, June 6
St Just (9) v Callington (1)
LEADERS Callington make their longest trip of the season to Cape Road with a 13-point lead over neighbours Werrington.
Cally are once again without Somerset’s Fin Hill who tore a hamstring last month for his employers, but are at full-strength with the exception of batsman Ollie Allsop who is on holiday.
Brother Ben takes his place in the middle-order, while seamer Mohammed Danyaal also returns for Blake Tancock who will bat and keep in the seconds.
St Just have lost three in a row after beating champions Penzance and are second bottom, seven points clear of Grampound Road.
The eight-time champions are much stronger from the side that lost by 71 runs to Helston last Saturday as opener Neil Curnow returns alongside son Logan who will add depth in both departments.
Opening bowler Ben Stevens and left-arm spinner Joe Clifton-Griffith are also back, although batsman Scott Harvey is unavailable.
ST JUST: Neil Curnow, Rhys Brownfield (wkt), Ellis May, Chamikara Edirisinghe, Phil Nicholas, Jamie Semmens, Logan Curnow, Gareth May (capt), Joe Gore, Ben Stevens, Joe Clifton Griffith.
CALLINGTON: Aidan Libby (capt), Liam Lindsay, Matt Thompson (wkt), Chris Dent, Matt Whalley, Joe White, Ben Allsop, Jake Rowe, Mohammed Danyaal, Ben Ellis, Ben Alford.
Helston (8) v Werrington (2)
WERRINGTON produced their highest-ever Premier League score last Saturday as they racked up 408-5 - helped by a remarkable 223 from Sri Lankan pro Thulina Dilshan - and will relish the opportunity of another good wicket at Beacon Parc.
They do travel without last week’s centurion Mark Gribble, while Sam Hockin and George Rickard are also unavailable.
In come batsmen Tom Lyle and Ben Jenkin, while Darren Webber could be given the new ball in Hockin’s absence.
Helston’s first win of the season at St Just couldn’t have come at a better time and a victory on Saturday will likely put them in the top half.
They have Cornwall opener Karl Leathley available for the first time this summer after university to take the gloves, and he will likely bat at four. Gavin Tregenza makes way.
HELSTON: Dan Jenkin (capt), Billy Taylor, Steve Jenkin, Karl Leathley (wkt), Jayden Mitchell, Mark Jenkin, Harry Saunders, Bryn Evans, Lewis Stephens, Ollie Black, Ryan Tonkin.
WERRINGTON: Adam Hodgson, John Moon, Ben Smeeth, Thulina Dilshan, Paul Smith, Tom Lyle, Ben Jenkin, Nick Lawson (capt, wkt), Dan Barnard, Mark Taskis, Darren Webber.
Wadebridge (3) v Penzance (4)
IF CALLINGTON win at St Just with 20 points, then the loser at Egloshayle Park will have a mountain to climb in their bid for the title.
While a league investigation into last week’s abandonment at Redruth over unsafe run-ups means Penzance could potentially be awarded more than the 13 points they received at present, if they are beaten by their old nemesis’ then the pressure really will be on.
Wadebridge name a full-strength side as former county skipper Matt Robins returns for Ross McLachlan, while Penzance give a debut to former Glamorgan Seconds seamer Will Moore. He is one of two changes as left-arm spinner Charlie Hearn is rewarded for his good form in the seconds.
Vice-skipper Jack Paull, who opens the batting and keeps wicket is unavailable, as is club legend Jonny Ludlam.
WADEBRIDGE: Charlie McLachlan, Lachlan Crump, Matt Rowe, Matt Robins, James Turpin, Callum Wilson, Ryan Jackson, Kelvin Snell (capt), Fred Wilkinson (wkt), Matt Lawrence, Elliot Dunnett.
PENZANCE: Christian Purchase (capt), Basil Akram, Ollie Rayner, Grant Thomson, Sammy King, Charlie Sharland, Grant Stone (wkt), Tom Dinnis, Will Moore, Charlie Hearn, Ben Fletcher.
Camborne (5) v Grampound Road (10)
A HUGE game awaits Grampound Road at Camborne as they look to close the gap.
After tomorrow, a third of the season will have gone and it is imperative not to get too far behind.
Sitting 13 adrift of St Just already, they head to Warrior Park to face a side who have won both of their home outings so far.
The Roadies haven’t been far away and pushed last year’s top two in Penzance and Wadebridge close in the last fortnight, but need to turn promising batting performances into victories.
Camborne were handed a lesson by Thulina Dilshan at Werrington last Saturday, but that’ll all be forgotten if they make it a hat-trick of successes at Roskear.
Grampound are again without seamer Ben Sleeman, so draft in chairman Lewis Sanders and Chris Willett, the latter who made 82 for the seconds last Saturday. Youngster Seb Reed gets an opportunity in the seconds.
For the hosts, Australian opener Josh Fontana suffered a calf injury early on at Werrington and didn’t bat. He is unlikely to be fit.
CAMBORNE (PREDICTED): Dan Stephens, Alfie Macdonald (capt), Dinuka Dilshan, Liam Weeks (wkt), Jamie Goldsworthy, Scott Kellow, Martin Jenkin, William Macdonald, Jacob Macdonald, Piran Moyle, Craig Johnson.
GRAMPOUND ROAD: Antony Angove, Tom Orpe (capt), Harry Phillips, Harry Gregory (wkt), Ravi Karunarathna, Alex Lean, Alex Rust, Chris Willett, Tom Fox-Dean, Lewis Sanders, David Neville.
St Austell (6) v Redruth (7)
ST AUSTELL have been soundly beaten by the top two in the last fortnight and need to return to winning ways if they are to get themselves back in the title mix.
They do name their strongest side of the season so far as Andrew Libby’s troublesome hip has eased slightly, and will be part of a fine three-pronged spin attack with Gary Bone and Nadeera Balasooriya. Seamer Matt Lloyd is unavailable.
Redruth have been a mixed bag so far under Liam Norwell and will hope they don't lose some of the 13 points from the Penzance game.
However, they do have a 21-point lead over bottom side Grampound Road.
They head to Wheal Eliza without King’s College student Toby Stoddard, which allows Toby Whiteford to join his brother Ellis at the top of the order, while Peter Howells is back in his favoured position behind the stumps.
Opening bowler Dom Batchelor is unavailable for the second straight week as Craig Williams gets a recall.
ST AUSTELL: Dan Jarman, Rowen Taplin, Connor Cooke, Curtis Dalby, Nadeera Balasooriya, Alex Bone (capt, wkt), Gianluca Longo, Gary Bone, Adam Snowdon, Andrew Libby, Liam Watson.
REDRUTH: Toby Whiteford, Ellis Whiteford, Attyab Ahmad, Elliot Stoddard, Peter Howells (wkt), Connor Poulton, Ethan Best, Harley Stevens, Liam Norwell (capt), Craig Williams, Jamie Veall.
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