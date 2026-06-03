Other trophy winners which were presented in order were: John Stirling Memorial Cup for Commitment (presented by Wendy Stirling) – Andrew Snell; The Roger Pascoe Cup (Supporters’ Player presented by Kelda Snell) – Ben Wragg; Clubman of the Year (presented by chairman Peter Whyte) – Ben Martin; The Dave Berryman Cup for Volunteer of the Year (presented by Peter Whyte) – Rob Tresize; Monckton Cup for Achievement (presented by Peter Whyte) – Oscar Marr; Darren Hicks Trophy (presented by Peter Whyte) – Des O’Connell; Graham ‘Granite’ Waters Trophy for Endeavour (presented by Simon Nicholas) – Ryan Forrester; President’s Cup (presented by Phil Westren) – Stan Somers; First Team top try-scorer (presented by head coach Murray Westren and coach John Stevens, the former who also spoke about the season) – Ben Wragg; Young Player of the Year (presented by Murray and John) – Callum Walsh; Sportsman of the Year (presented by Murray and John) – Oscar Marr; Most Improved Player (presented by Murray and John) – Harvey Stone; Player of the Year (presented by Murray and John) – Joe Best; Players’ Player of the Year (presented by team captain Stan Somers) – Joe Best.