PENZANCE & Newlyn RFC recently held their annual presentation evening at the Mennaye Field.
In a fine season, the first team survived comfortably in their inaugural season at Step Six in Regional Two South West in finishing eighth, while the seconds narrowed the gap between the two sides by winning Counties Three Cornwall to move up to Step Eight. They also secured the League Cup in a fine campaign.
The winners were as follows: Second Team (presented by Rhodri McAtee): Most Improved Player – Piran Finley; Player of the Year – Harvey Stone; Players’ Player – Jonny Badcock.
Other trophy winners which were presented in order were: John Stirling Memorial Cup for Commitment (presented by Wendy Stirling) – Andrew Snell; The Roger Pascoe Cup (Supporters’ Player presented by Kelda Snell) – Ben Wragg; Clubman of the Year (presented by chairman Peter Whyte) – Ben Martin; The Dave Berryman Cup for Volunteer of the Year (presented by Peter Whyte) – Rob Tresize; Monckton Cup for Achievement (presented by Peter Whyte) – Oscar Marr; Darren Hicks Trophy (presented by Peter Whyte) – Des O’Connell; Graham ‘Granite’ Waters Trophy for Endeavour (presented by Simon Nicholas) – Ryan Forrester; President’s Cup (presented by Phil Westren) – Stan Somers; First Team top try-scorer (presented by head coach Murray Westren and coach John Stevens, the former who also spoke about the season) – Ben Wragg; Young Player of the Year (presented by Murray and John) – Callum Walsh; Sportsman of the Year (presented by Murray and John) – Oscar Marr; Most Improved Player (presented by Murray and John) – Harvey Stone; Player of the Year (presented by Murray and John) – Joe Best; Players’ Player of the Year (presented by team captain Stan Somers) – Joe Best.
The evening then finished with some music, while everybody at the club is looking forward to a few weeks off before attentions turn to pre-season and the start of another campaign.
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