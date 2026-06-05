NEWQUAY have made their second summer signing with the addition of versatile defender Jacob Kevern from Mousehole.
Kevern was part of the Seagulls squad that established themselves as a real force in Southern League Division One South, but has now followed the likes of skipper Jack Calver, Tallan Mitchell and Hayden Turner out of Trungle Parc following their decision to take voluntary relegation to the South West Peninsula League Premier West division.
Newquay, on the other hand, are preparing for a second straight season in the Western League Premier Division, and have designs of improving last year’s sixth-placed finish where they missed out narrowly to Sidmouth Town for the final play-off place.
On Kevern’s move, first team boss Shaun Middleton said: “Jacob’s a great defender that is versatile, quick, good on the ball and reads the game extremely well. He’s had plenty of clubs after him in recent weeks, so to get him to Newquay is a great sign that we’re doing the right things and adds up to another strong season.”
On joining, Kevern added: “I’d like to think I’m a ball-playing centre-half who likes to step into space, keep possession and hit the long ball when needed, and I’ll defend relentlessly too. Newquay is a club that drives for promotion and really wants to push up the leagues, and it’s something I want to be a part of.”
Director of football Jason Waterman concluded: “Jacob is someone who caught our eye consistently last season, standing out in a Mousehole side competing in Step Four which is exactly the level of pedigree we want to bring into the squad.
“He’s a player that combines real physicality and athleticism with the ability to play, and that profile is increasingly hard to find at this level. We had a strong defensive unit last season and Jacob adds to that considerably.”
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