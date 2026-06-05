CORNWALL head coach Graham Dawe has made two changes for the Black and Gold’s first County Championship Division One final in four years at Twickenham on Saturday (5pm).
The Duchy thrashed holders Kent over two legs and now take on 25-time champions Lancashire at the Allianz Stadium looking to add to their previous seven triumphs - the last of which came in 2022.
Redruth vice-captain Tyler Gendall is fit again for the first time in the competition and starts at tighthead-prop in place of Camborne’s Archie Rolls who is injured.
There is a second change in the pack as Redruth skipper Edd Pascoe, who missed last weekend’s 56-19 success at Charlton Park due to his Navy commitments, is preferred to Jago Sheppard, who is also amongst the replacements. Barnes’ Pat Walton is the unfortunate one to drop out of the squad.
Looking ahead to the game, Dawe said: “Lancashire with their Fylde influence will look to come at us with their expansive game, but they also have a really good power game they can resort to if needed. If we box them into a corner then they can go to that power game which we’ll be ready for, but hopefully we can get on the right side of the referee, we kick our goals and take our chances when they arise.”
So how have preparations gone?
“We trained quite hard on Tuesday and again on Thursday, and the main thing is just about getting the detail right,” Dawe continued. “You can’t control what the opposition do and what happens with the officials, so for us it’s about knowing where we want to be in both attack and defence, both for the boys starting and those coming off the bench.”
Cornwall hammered a weakened Kent side over two legs in the semi-final, but it’s obvious that Dawe believes their opponents will prove a real test.
He continued: “We won’t be doing anything radically different in what we’re expecting to be a really tight affair. It’s important that we stay mentally strong and stick together in the bad moments, and then hopefully come out on the right side of the result.
“We’ve lost to Kent in the last three years, all by around a score, but Lancashire will come down thinking the north is better so we’ve got to stand up to that.
“As for us, Cornwall supporters are quite demanding and expect a lot, so it’s up to us to go out there, give everything we’ve got come 5pm and see where it takes us.
“With selection, Archie is injured and with Sam Rodman not fully fit, we’ve brought in Tyler at prop. Edd coming in his mainly down to his experience and all-round game which you want in situations like this.”
Entry into the Allianz Stadium for the final is free.
CORNWALL (Camborne unless stated): Kyle Moyle; Matt Shepherd (St Austell), Max Bodilly (London Welsh), Josh Matavesi, Alex Ducker; Dean Wills (Redruth), CJ Boyce; Jack Andrew, Tom Cowan-Dickie (Redruth), Tyler Gendall (Redruth); Mawgan Osborne (Redruth), Edd Pascoe (Reduth); Shaun Buzza, Sam Matavesi (capt), Herbie Stupple. Replacements: Ben Priddey, Declan Prowse (Penzance & Newlyn), Sam Rodman, Jago Sheppard, Ben Hancock (Launceton), Jordan Nicholls, Will Hennessy, Harry Larkins.
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