ST BLAZEY have bolstered their attacking options for the upcoming Western League Premier Division campaign with a hat-trick of signings.
Wideman Olly Redd, the versatile Cam Hutchison and striker Kai Burrell have all joined the Green and Blacks as boss Dan Hart plots a much-improved campaign at Blaise Park.
Hart, who had recently announced the signing of Mousehole duo Jack Calver and Tallan Mitchell ahead of his first full season in the role, felt the signing of Redd could be key.
He said: “I’m delighted to capture Olly from Helston Athletic, he is a young wide player that I watched several times when I was at other games during the initial part of last season.
“It’s a deal we’ve been working on for quite a while. Olly can operate off both wings, is comfortable attacking off both feet and scored lots of goals last season for such a young player. To fend off the competition we had to bring Olly in and for him to make the decision he did for his development based, purely coming into an environment he’s coming into and the coaching he’ll receive, is a real positive for the football club and shows the strides we’re making.”
He continued: “We want to bring the best young Cornish talent into the football club and that leads me nicely on to Cam who has joined us from Falmouth Town.
“Cam, at just 22, has played over 200 games for Falmouth, a large proportion of which have been in the Southern League as well, so is a vastly experienced young player.
“He probably needed a bit of a fresh start at a new club with a new drive. He’s got tremendous ability on the ball and has a lot of potential to improve.
“If we can give him the direction and a set role within our structure, Cam is someone with real personality both on and off the pitch and help the group be even stronger on a personal level. I’m a really big fan of his and I’m really happy to get that one over the line.”
Scoring goals was a big problem last year at Blaise Park – netting just 41 in the league – but Hart hopes Burrell could be the answer.
He concluded: “Kai scored over 20 goals last year for Ivybridge at the age of 21. He’s a powerful young striker who is tall, is quick and scored a lot of goals last season off the cuff in a team that did quite well in what for many of them was there first season in the Western League.
“Kai didn’t even really get into the team until October, so we feel there is a huge amount of potential in him. We’re really looking forward to getting onto the training ground and unlocking that.
“He’s a player who’s scored a lot of goals off the cuff, but with some more work, he can go on and become a leading player in a new batch of forwards that are coming out of Devon and Cornwall.
“For us as a football club it’s about finding new talent, nurturing and coaching it in the way we want to see our teams play.
“It’s a club over the years that’s had a lot of renowned, quality strikers, and hopefully Kai will come in and be the next one on that list.”
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