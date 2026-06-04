“It’s a deal we’ve been working on for quite a while. Olly can operate off both wings, is comfortable attacking off both feet and scored lots of goals last season for such a young player. To fend off the competition we had to bring Olly in and for him to make the decision he did for his development based, purely coming into an environment he’s coming into and the coaching he’ll receive, is a real positive for the football club and shows the strides we’re making.”