ST AUSTELL Tennis Club is stepping up its drive to introduce more people to the sport by holding an Open Day on Sunday, June 14.
The annual event comes as the club's campaign to recruit more local youngsters is gathering momentum.
The club's membership has tripled in recent years, with around 30 juniors, some as young as five, taking to the courts in recent months for sessions with the club coach.
Visitors will be offered special Open Day discounts in which membership costs are less for both adults and juniors. The event runs from 10am to 3pm and will include taster sessions for those wanting to try tennis for the first time.
Rachel Smith, chair of St Austell Tennis Club and Tennis Cornwall, the sport's governing body in Cornwall, said: "Our ethos as a club is to be open to everyone of all ages and abilities, and we are particularly pleased that more Juniors are now participating in our wonderful sport.
"Our club has existed in St Austell for roughly 100 years. Nurturing youngsters is a top priority, so that the club can continue to flourish and future generations can enjoy the many social, physical and mental benefits of this game," she added.
Club coach Dek Buist and members of the club's league will be on hand to welcome visitors, and offer advice about the game. Those who don't have their own equipment need not worry as the club can provide racquets.
The club is located beside the St Austell Rugby Club on Tregorrick Road, PL26 7AG.
Anyone interested in participating can sign up for free sessions on the club's website: www.staustelltennisclub.co.uk
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.