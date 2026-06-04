NEWQUAY’S pre-season schedule will see the Peppermints face five opposition at Mount Wise as they gear up for the start of the 2026/27 Western League Premier Division campaign.
Shaun Middleton’s side enjoyed a fine first season at Step Five as they finished sixth, narrowly outside of the play-off places, and have already announced the capture of well-travelled keeper Shaun Semmens as their new number one following the departure of Brodie Cole.
As it stands, the rest of the squad is in place as they look to reach the top five in the coming season, and with the largest average attendance in the division, will hope they can go one better.
First up on Friday, July 3 is a visit from Cymru Welsh Premier outfit Briton Ferry Llansawel.
Ferry finished eighth in the 12-team division and won three of their five games in the following Conference play-offs to avoid the drop.
Four nights later, Penzance head to the coast off the most successful season in recent memory as they not only retained the South West Peninsula League Walter C Parson League Cup, but then eased past Camelford 3-0 to secure their first Cornwall Senior Cup crown since 1981.
Saturday, July 11 sees Western League Division One side Avonmouth head down from Bristol, while a second successive Tuesday night encounter has a visit from SWPL Premier West outfit Sticker who could be a side to watch in the coming season.
It is hoped that Newquay’s five-match warm-up will end with another home date on July 18, the week before the Western League season gets underway.
Newquay’s pre-season schedule (all matches at Mount Wise): Friday, July 3 (7.30pm) – Briton Ferry; Tuesday, July 7 (7.30pm) – Penzance; Saturday, July 11 (3pm) – Avonmouth (3pm); Tuesday, July 14 (7.30pm) – Penzance; Saturday, July 18 – TBC.
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