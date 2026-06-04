CORNWALL’S women stand on the verge of a historic promotion as they prepare to face Durham in the Gill Burns Division Two Cup final at Twickenham on Saturday (11am).
Jo Holden’s side got their campaign underway with an 86-0 thrashing of Berkshire at Launceston on Sunday, May 17, before edging out neighbours Devon away from home a week later.
Last Sunday saw the Duchy make the long trip up to Stourbridge to tackle North Midlands, and edged a close contest 19-12 to set up a showdown with old rivals Durham who thrashed Devon 53-14 in the other semi-final.
There is also history between Cornwall – who have never seen their senior women’s side run out at HQ – and Durham with the North East side having won the semi-final between the two back in 2024 following a surging late comeback which saw them recover from 17-10 down with 20 minutes remaining.
However, if Cornwall, who will travel up on Friday and come back on Sunday, can hold their nerve against a side known for their physicality, then they can celebrate a second promotion in recent years having won the third division in 2022.
Cornwall make just two changes from the semi-final as Ivybridge’s Michaella Roberts, who made a huge difference after coming on in the second half against North Midlands, starts at no.8 with Rosie Ninnis dropping to the bench and Alex Hutchings switching to blindside-flanker.
Roberts’ club team-mate Jessie Humber comes into the second row for Camborne’s Caitlin Milliken.
As usual, the side has a big Launceston look to it with nine of the starting XV from the North Cornwall side with Rhiannon Thomas making it a 10th off the bench.
Skipper Amy Bunt remains out with a leg injury suffered in Ivybridge’s recent National Cup final victory, meaning Launceston lock Megan Arnold could be the first Cornwall Women’s captain to celebrate victory at the famous old stadium.
CORNWALL (Launceston unless stated): Rachel Hicks; Suz Franks, Abigail Smith, Tori Crutchley (Truro), Heather Mills (Ivybridge); Faith Rowe (Truro), Amy Warman; Libbie Cole, Jenna Arnold, Kim Upcott; Megan Arnold (capt), Jessie Humber (Ivybridge); Alex Hutchings, Elizabeth Langton (Ivybridge), Michaella Roberts (Ivybridge). Replacements: Jessica Anne Varker (Helston), Rhiannon Thomas, Zeta Penrose (Truro), Georgia Hall (Penryn), Caitlin Milliken (Camborne), Evie Groves (Truro), Rosie Ninnis (Penryn), Abby Masquelier (Penryn).
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