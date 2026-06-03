LOCAL PE teacher and experienced runner Oli Jones has been selected to run in his first international race representing England.
A long-standing member of East Cornwall Harriers running club in Liskeard, with many years of ultra marathon running experience, Oli, 53, has met the tough selection criteria to be invited to join the England team competing at the Four Nations Backyard Ultra Championship, taking place at Florence Court in Northern Ireland on June 20. The championship brings together 40 of the strongest backyard ultra athletes from England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland.
Backyard ultra racing is one of the most physically and mentally demanding endurance formats in the world. Athletes must complete a 4.167-mile lap every hour, on the hour, until only one runner remains.
England are fielding a very competitive squad, with Oli hoping to beat his own personal best of 150 miles (36 laps). Having discovered a passion for this race format back in 2023, Oli went on to take part in several backyard ultras, often finishing in the top three and even winning the 2024 Devon & Cornwall Backyard Ultra.
In addition to racing, Oli is also known for his unwavering support of others in the local community, having raised thousands of pounds for charities, volunteering as a run leader for his club and encouraging runners of all abilities to come together and enjoy being active.
While the long-distance feats of endurance are physically very demanding, another significant challenge the Enlgand team faces is covering the costs of participating in a tournament such as the Four Nations. They are, therefore, appealing to local businesses who may be able to provide sponsorship.
Team captain Rebecca McWass explains: “Despite competing at national level, the majority of the athletes are entirely self-funded and need to source funds to cover costs such as travel, accommodation, logistics and event entry fees. Several of the 10 athletes representing England are from the South West and need to take time out of day jobs for several days either side of the event, often unpaid, as well as cover the cost of getting themselves to Northern Ireland and back.”
“If any local businesses are able to make a donation, no matter how small, towards supporting the England Backyard Ultra team in attending the Four Nations tournament, we would be very happy to offer plenty of promotional coverage in return, via our social media channels, event presence and engagement with the wider running community. Every little bit could make a real difference!”
The team have set up a Crowdfunder page where supporters can make donations – visit https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/get-team-england-to-the-4-nations-backyard-ultra-c
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.