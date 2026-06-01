CORNWALL got their NCCA Dojo T20 Group Four season off to a mixed start in their double-header with Wiltshire at Westbury and District Cricket Club.
Game one saw the visitors choose to field and although Tom Cheater got three early boundaries away, he and Jake Goodwin were both out with 30 on the board in the second over.
Surviving opener Will Naish provided the backbone with 42 from 41 balls, but it was Cyrus Shafi’s 47 from just 29 deliveries that got the home side up to a competitive 146-8.
All five Cornish bowlers went for less than 30, the best being Elliot Hooper’s 3-21, while Will MacVicar and Ellis Whiteford shared identical figures of 2-29.
Cornwall started quickly but found themselves 43-3 in the sixth over with former Kent left-hander Alex Blake out for 11.
MacVicar went soon after and although skipper Paul Smith went for six, Camborne’s Alfie Macdonald and Hooper seemed to be cruising to victory.
Hooper went for 30 with 13 required, but with 12 deliveries still remaining Cornwall were favourites.
However, the hosts conceded just five off the next and when just two came off the first three balls the hosts were favourites.
Ben Ellis got a single to make it five off two, but a brace of twos from Macdonald, who ended 59 not out, saw them to a tie.
Game two was also close but Wiltshire picked up the victory by nine runs.
A brilliant first four overs from Ryan Tonkin (1-18) and Will MacVicar (2-25) had the hosts 18-3, but 83 not out from skipper Young guided the hosts to 153-4.
Hard-hitting openers Alex Blake and Alex Bone again went cheaply, but bar MacVicar’s fluent 68 from 47 balls, Cornwall struggled to score freely as they ended on 144-6.
Cornwall’s second of four double-headers sees them host Dorset at St Austell next Sunday (June 14).
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