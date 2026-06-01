CORNWALL Women will be joining their male counterparts as they descend on Twickenham’s Allianz Stadium for Finals Day this weekend, gunning for County Championship glory.
The Duchy booked their place at English rugby HQ with a hard-fought 19–12 semi-final victory over North Midlands at Stourbridge, setting up a crunch showdown with Durham in the Gill Burns Cup Division Two decider.
Having overcome arch rivals Devon the previous week, Cornwall were given another stiff examination in this latest encounter, which started brightly enough for the visitors, but without really troubling the scoreboard.
The game continued at pace with the Cornish back three of Rachel Hicks, Hannah Mills and Suz Franks trying desperately to create the space they needed, whilst in the forwards Elizabeth Langton caught the eye as did Alex Hutchings and Rosie Ninnis.
North Mids were reduced to fourteen players when the influential full-back Kitty Morgan was shown a yellow card for a deliberate knock-on, but despite this set-back they pressed hard in attack, Mia Maduagwu, a thorn in Cornwall’s side all afternoon, thought she had scored, but was held up over the line by some brilliant defending.
The big No.8, however, was not to be denied, as moments later from a North Mids scrum eight metres out, she broke off and got up a head of steam that saw her slice through the cover to dot down. Alison Livermore added the extras, and it remained at 7-0 until half-time.
Cornwall made changes for the second half with both Michaella Roberts and Jessie Humber bringing fresh impetus to the pack – and it soon began to have an impact as Cornish pressure on the North Mids line saw another yellow card for the home side.
This time Cornwall took full advantage with Humber powering over for their first try. Georgia Hall, who had also come off the bench, added the extras to tie the scores.
From the restart, Langton gathered the ball, setting off on another strong run, she was supported by Roberts before the ball went out to Ivybridge speedster Mills, who stepped on the gas, beating the cover to score under the sticks. Hall’s conversion was good and Cornwall led 14-7.
North Mids were not about to lie down and when Sarah Price crashed over for a try, nerves jangled in the Cornish camp.
With the game in the final ten minutes, the next score would prove decisive, and it went Cornwall’s way. From a scrum, Hutchings broke away, powering through the cover to score an unconverted try.
Both Roberts and Abby Masquelier had chances to put the game out of reach but were denied by some frantic home defending.
The referee’s final whistle brought whoops of pure joy from the Cornish Women with the prospect of a final at Twickenham against Durham Women, whom Cornwall played in a semi-final in 2024 losing narrowly 25-17.
Cornwall Women’s final kicks off at 11am on Saturday. Entry to Allianz Stadium is free.
CORNWALL WOMEN (Launceston unless stated): Rachel Hicks; Suz Franks, Abigail Smith, Tori Crutchley (Truro), Hannah Mills (Ivybridge); Faith Rowe (Truro), Amy Warman; Libbie Cole, Jenna Arnold, Kim Upcott; Megan Arnold (capt), Caitlin Milliken (Camborne); Rosie Ninnis (Penryn), Elizabeth Langton (Ivybridge), Alex Hutchings. Replacements: Jessica Varker (Helston), Zeta Penrose (Truro), Maddie Webber (Camborne), Michaella Roberts, Jessie Humber (both Ivybridge), Georgia Hall (Penryn), Evie Groves (Truro), Abby Masquelier (Penryn).
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