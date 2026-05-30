CORNISH Pirates joint head coach Gavin Cattle has paid tribute to retiring club legend John Stevens, describing the back-row forward as “one of the best we have ever had” after the Cornishman brought the curtain down on a remarkable 13-year professional career.
The Pirates confirmed Stevens has retired from rugby after making 152 appearances for the club and scoring 23 tries during a career defined by toughness, leadership and resilience.
Cattle said Stevens embodied “true Cornish grit” throughout his time at the Mennaye Field.
“John has been on some journey with us,” he said. “He wasn’t the biggest when we first set eyes on him. Paves and I were still players back then, but as a coach to see him grow into a great captain that leads from the front has been a joy to watch.
“Tough, skilful and physical. I don’t say this lightly, but I feel he is one of the best we have ever had.”
Stevens captained the Pirates during the 2022-23 season and was later named in the Championship Rugby Team of the Season after helping the club achieve their highest-ever league finish of second place.
His final years were heavily disrupted by injury after suffering a serious knee problem that kept him sidelined for 18 months. However, Stevens battled back to fitness to make five appearances in his final season, including his milestone 150th game for the club.
“Injuries hampered his progress but that’s rugby,” added Cattle. “To see him overcome a horrific injury to make his 150th appearance sums up what he’s about. John has been inspirational and he has put one hell of a shift in for this club.”
Reflecting on his career, Stevens said it had been “a privilege” to represent and captain his home-town club.
“There is always something special about playing professional sport in the place you call home,” he said.
Supporters will have one final opportunity to see Stevens at the Mennaye when he takes part in his testimonial match on June 13.
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