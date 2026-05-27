The season was a mixed one for the various teams, however the firsts eventually survived in a tough Regional One South West following a remarkable final day comeback at Topsham which meant they avoided the newly-introduced relegation play-offs at the expense of Sidmouth who beat champions Devonport Services in their last league game.
The Castles – under Dan Pearce and Mike Haines – retained their Counties Two Cornwall status comfortably in eighth after promotion the previous year.
The ladies’ inaugural foray into Women’s Championship South West Two was a resounding success as they won eight and drew eight of their 16 games to finish fifth, within four points of fourth-placed Havant.
The Colts finished mid-table in the Cornwall Colts League also reached the Vase final where they lost to Helston late on, while the minis, juniors and girls’ sides enjoyed the sport they love.
The winners of the senior trophies were as follows: CABs (first team): Players’ Player – Ollie Bebbington; Coaches’ Player – Charlie Tummon; CABs Cup – Mitch Hawken; Castles (second team): Players’ Player – Tom Stevens; Coaches’ Player – Tom Stevens; CABs Cup – Lewis Dennis and Luke Howe; Ladies: Players’ Player – Abbie Smith; Coaches’ Player – Libbie Cole; CABs Cup – Jess Harrison; Colts (Men’s Under 18s): Coaches’ Player – Rene Hill; Players’ Player – Zander Zambuni; CABs Cup – Charlie Smith; Under 18s Girls: Players’ Player – Karris Bond; Coaches’ Player – Amalie Brock and Karris Bond; CABs Cup – Ellie Rossiter; Club Awards: Chloe Dawe Award – Meg Arnold; Endeavour Award – Dan Pearce; Lloyd Duke Award – Mitch Hawken; Clubperson of the Year – Mike Haines; Supporters’ Awards: Female – Kim Upcott; Male – Ben Hancock.
Special thanks and club ties were also awarded to Susan Jamieson, Crispin Earle, Mike James and Jimmy Tucker, while presentations were made to first team hooker Levent Bulut and Castles’ back Mark Knight, both of whom are retiring.
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