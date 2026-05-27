LAUNCESTON Rugby Club recently held their annual presentation night at Polson Bridge.

The season was a mixed one for the various teams, however the firsts eventually survived in a tough Regional One South West following a remarkable final day comeback at Topsham which meant they avoided the newly-introduced relegation play-offs at the expense of Sidmouth who beat champions Devonport Services in their last league game.

Clubperson of the year Mike Haines (left) worked alongside Dan Pearce, who also won the club's Endeavour Award, to guide the Castles to safety in Counties Two Cornwall. (Picture: @_shanaid_photography).

The Castles – under Dan Pearce and Mike Haines – retained their Counties Two Cornwall status comfortably in eighth after promotion the previous year.

The ladies’ inaugural foray into Women’s Championship South West Two was a resounding success as they won eight and drew eight of their 16 games to finish fifth, within four points of fourth-placed Havant.

Lock Megan Arnold and prop Kim Upcott, the latter who was also captain, both played a big part in the ladies' first season in Women's Championship South West Two. (Picture: @_shanaid_photography).

The Colts finished mid-table in the Cornwall Colts League also reached the Vase final where they lost to Helston late on, while the minis, juniors and girls’ sides enjoyed the sport they love.

The winners of the senior trophies were as follows: CABs (first team): Players’ Player – Ollie Bebbington; Coaches’ Player – Charlie Tummon; CABs Cup – Mitch Hawken; Castles (second team): Players’ Player – Tom Stevens; Coaches’ Player – Tom Stevens; CABs Cup – Lewis Dennis and Luke Howe; Ladies: Players’ Player – Abbie Smith; Coaches’ Player – Libbie Cole; CABs Cup – Jess Harrison; Colts (Men’s Under 18s): Coaches’ Player – Rene Hill; Players’ Player – Zander Zambuni; CABs Cup – Charlie Smith; Under 18s Girls: Players’ Player – Karris Bond; Coaches’ Player – Amalie Brock and Karris Bond; CABs Cup – Ellie Rossiter; Club Awards: Chloe Dawe Award – Meg Arnold; Endeavour Award – Dan Pearce; Lloyd Duke Award – Mitch Hawken; Clubperson of the Year – Mike Haines; Supporters’ Awards: Female – Kim Upcott; Male – Ben Hancock.

The under 18s girls winners. (Picture: @_shanaid_photography).

Charlie Tummon was one of the standouts in the first team, while Crispin Earle and Susan Jamieson were recognised for their off-field roles. (Picture: @_shanaid_photography). ( @_shanaid_photography )

Retiring hooker Levent Bulut was given a framed shirt having reached 250 appearances for the first team, while Mark Knight is also stepping away from the field after his long service to the Castles. (Picture: @_shanaid_photography).