LISKEARD Athletic’s first season in the Western League since 1995 is eagerly-anticipated and the club are already busy building their squad for their return to Step Five.
The Blues eventually eased to the South West Peninsula League Premier West title ahead of Elburton Villa by nine points – dropping just nine points all season.
It was obvious that joint bosses Darren Gilbert and Wayne Gamble had recruited with half an eye on Western League football, and have already announced that nine key men are staying.
Goalkeeper Luke Gwillam – who played the majority of their 28 league games in a team which conceded just 16 times, looks set to be the number one again at Lux Park, while the midfield trio of Max Gilbert, Matt Andrew and Sean Thomson are also set to be part of the squad once more.
Gilbert adds that X factor which every team wants whether that’s with shots from long-range or from set-pieces, while in veteran Andrew – they have one of the best midfielders in the South West.
Capable of dictating games from the middle of the park, he and Thomson, who joined from Ivybridge in early November formed a fine partnership together. Both grabbed key goals in tight games and should flourish once more.
The defence – the best in any Step Six league across the country last season, also looks strong, led by inspirational skipper Josh McCabe who lifted the title back in April.
The Launceston-based right-back or centre-half will also be joined by Scott Sanders who can play in either position on the left side of the back four, while versatile full-back Ben Collins will continue his long association with the Blues.
Left-back Josh Robins broke his leg in the spring, but the Tavistock legend will be key when he returns in the autumn, while right-back Harvey Mullis is also staying.
One area that the club are set to strengthen is in the striking department, particularly as Dan Jennings has announced that he is to leave.
The prolific frontman had to share game-time with Bailey Mabin, Ryan Richards and George Newton last season, and is sure to attract plenty of interest having scored hundreds of goals over the years for the likes of Bodmin Town and Wadebridge Town.
The Blues have also had it confirmed who they will face in the Western League, where they will face local derbies against Saltash United and Torpoint Athletic.
Two further Cornish sides are in the division in St Blazey and Newquay, the latter who won promotion at Liskeard’s expense in the 2024/25 season.
There are also a number of teams from Devon including relegated duo Tavistock and Brixham, SWPL Premier East champions Bovey Tracey, play-off final losers Sidmouth Town and Buckland Athletic and Ivybridge Town.
The Blues also held their presentation evening recently at Hannafore Point Hotel in Looe with five first team awards being handed out.
The inspirational Matt Andrew secured the players’ player and supporters’ player of the year gongs, while the man you need to grab you a goal or an assist out of nowhere in Max Gilbert was the winner of Gilbert and Gamble’s managers’ player.
Goalkeeper Luke Gwillam was recognised for his superb performance between the sticks, while Ben Collins took home the new Dick Collins Remembrance Award, an award in memory of the club legend who passed away recently.
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