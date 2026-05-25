GILL BURNS CUP DIVISION TWO
Devon Women 17 Cornwall Women 26
CORNWALL Women had to dig deep under a relentless sun in North Tawton to secure top spot in their pool and qualify for the semi-finals of this season’s competition.
They also defended the Women’s Tamar Cup to make it a double delight for the black and golds.
Cornwall certainly had the upper-hand when it came to the scrum, on numerous occasions they shoved the hosts back at a rate of knots.
It was Devon who got the first points on the board when their wing Annie Jones squeezed in at the corner for an unconverted try.
Cornwall launched numerous attacks from the base of the scrum. notably through No.8 Alex Hutchings, but frustratingly, they fell-foul, as did Devon on numerous occasions, to the referee’s whistle.
However, the visitors did manage to tie the scores when Abby Smith managed to stretch for the line having been tackled just short.
Cornwall thought they had gone ahead when Libbie Cole put in a determined charge to make the line, but the try was chalked off.
Both Hutchings and Smith again went close to a score, eventually Cole had something to celebrate when she crossed to score Cornwall’s second try, which was converted by Tori Crutchley.
Just before half-time Devon conjured up an unconverted try when centre Boe Minns went over in the corner to leave Cornwall with a narrow 12-10 lead.
After the break the Black and Gold looked to raise the tempo with Launceston duo Kim Upcott and Amy Warman to the fore. Yellow cards saw Devon lose a couple of players, whilst Cornwall were again denied when a forward pass in the build-up denied wing Abby Masquelier a try.
The breakthrough finally came when Georgia Hall slipped a pass to Smith who finished in style, and Hall’s conversion gave Cornwall some breathing space, but not for long. Back came Devon as Jones scored her second try with Aoife Underhill adding the extras to make for a tight finish.
Cornwall pressed the Devon line with Hutchings and Rosie Ninnis close, before the ball went wide for Masquelier to score the vital try with Hall on the money with the extras.
Devon threw everything at Cornwall during the closing moments, but when they were driven into touch, the referee blew for time and the Cornish celebrations commenced.
Speaking after the game Cornwall head coach Jo Holden was understandably delighted.
“I am really pleased with that performance today given the hot conditions, they gave their all and were determined not to let go of the Tamar Cup. To make the semi-finals again is a great achievement but we now want to go further and make that Twickenham final next weekend.”
Cornwall will be on the road for their semi-final on Sunday when they travel to play North Midlands.
CORNWALL WOMEN (Launceston unless stated): Rachel Hicks; Suz Franks, Abbie Smith, Tori Crutchley (Truro), Abby Masquelier (Penryn); Faith Rowe (Truro), Amy Warman; Libbie Cole, Jenna Arnold, Kim Upcott; Megan Arnold (capt), Caitlin Milliken (Camborne); Rhiannon Thomas, Rosie Ninnis (Penryn), Alex Hutchings. Replacements: Jessica Swales (Truro), Jessica Varker (Helston), Zeta Penrose (Truro), Maddie Webber (Camborne), Heather Holmes (Penryn), Michelle Bauer (Camborne), Georgia Hall (Penryn), Sophia Bishop (Camborne).
Tries: Smith (12, 66); Cole (36), Masquelier (75); Convs: Crutchley (13), Hall (67, 76); Pens: N/A.
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