WESTERN League Premier Division side Newquay are looking for a new number one following the departure of goalkeeper Brodie Cole.
The former St Blazey and Callington Town stopper is taking a break from the game but leaves Mount Wise a legend having helped the Peppermints to the South West Peninsula League Premier West title in the 2024/25 season.
Last season saw sporadic appearances due to undisclosed reasons, but when he did play was in excellent form as Shaun Middleton’s side narrowly missed out on the play-offs.
A club statement read: “Newquay AFC can confirm that goalkeeper Brodie Cole has left the club.
“During his time with the Peppermints, Brodie played a key role in one of the most successful periods in the club’s history, helping the side secure the league title and contributing to the squad that reached the highest level the club has ever competed at.
“A valued member of both the dressing room and the team on the pitch, Brodie leaves the club with the respect and appreciation of everyone connected with Newquay AFC.
“Everyone at Newquay AFC would like to thank him for his commitment and contribution to the club. We wish him all the very best for the future.”
Manager Shaun Middleton added: “I’m really sad to see Brodie leave. He has been a massive team member both on the pitch and in the changing room, and he brought a lot of laughter to his team-mates.
“He is an absolute club legend and will always be remembered as the goalkeeper who won us the league, while also being part of the squad that reached the highest level of football in the club’s history.
“He leaves on good terms and will always remain part of the Newquay AFC family.”
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