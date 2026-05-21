REDRUTH’S new attack and backs coach Ryan Westren admits he can’t wait to get stuck into a higher level following his move to the National League Two West side.
The 41-year-old this week left Regional One South West outfit Launceston following a 20-year association, but believes the timing is right.
Westren will continue to run his Stand Strong Gym and RDW Academy out of Polson Bridge, but believes joining the Reds was crucial for his development.
He said: “I’m very excited to coach at a higher level and it’s something I feel I need to do to progress as a coach. Bar a little bit with Cornwall Under 20s, I’ve only ever really coached at Launceston, so I was becoming more and more aware I needed to push on if I didn’t want to become institutionalised.
“I discussed it with the family and there were a few things which helped influence the decision, so I’m excited to get out of my comfort zone.”
He continued: “Redruth is a really good rugby club who have had 38 successive years in the National Leagues which goes to show how well it’s run.
“I’ll be working under a director of rugby in Richie Kevern doing the attack and backs, and I’m really looking forward to just being able to focus on the rugby and not the admin side.
“I’ll be shaping the team attack as one, but I know there’s some really good young talent in the backline, and I’ve heard reviews from some of the Launceston lads that have been training with Cornwall recently of some of the talents.
“I know some of the squad already in the likes of Jack Simmons, Tom Cowan-Dickie and Tyler Gendall, so I can’t wait to get stuck in and see what impact I can have on the team.”
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