RYAN Fice admits he’s ‘delighted to be back’ after returning to the Torpoint Athletic management team for the 2026/27 Western League Premier Division campaign.
Fice, who played for a number of clubs before taking his steps in management, was in sole charge at the start of the 2024/25 campaign before being joined by Dean Cardew to help guide a new-look side away from trouble.
He took a year out as Torpoint battled for promotion last term – only to miss out after losing their final home game of the season against Wellington which would have secured a first-ever venture into the Southern League, and then being beaten 2-0 by Sidmouth Town in the play-off semi-final.
Karl Curtis, joint boss with Cardew last year, has taken on the top job at Southern League Premier Division outfit Plymouth Parkway, so Fice has agreed to return as assistant boss alongside Cardew and coach Gary Williams.
His role will also extend beyond the Western League squad, as he also takes on the position of lead coach for the club’s under 18s team, focusing on the development of the younger players as they transition into senior football.
“I’m delighted to be back working alongside Deano and Gary,” he said. “I’ve grown very attached to this fantastic club and I’m now looking forward to the season ahead which I think could be one of the most competitive Western League Premier Division season’s we’ve seen.
“To work with the first team and also younger players is something that can help the football club for both the present and future.”
Cardew said: "I’m very excited to be working with Ficey again. His enthusiasm is infectious and it’s impossible not to feel good around him. Losing such a big personality in Karl meant it was important we replaced him with another big personality and we’ve done exactly that.”
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