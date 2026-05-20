TRURO City Women have confirmed the appointment of Paul Knight as the team’s manager, ahead of the 2026/27 campaign.
Knight has a wealth of experience within the women’s game, most recently holding a similar position at Yeovil Town for two seasons from 2023 until 2025.
He has been a driving force for female participation in Cornwall and the wider South West, holding key roles at Plymouth Argyle within the Pilgrims’ centre of excellence and Community Trust.
“There has been a lot of background work that has gone into this project in terms of what Truro City wants to achieve and women’s football is part of that.
“I have done this type of thing before with other clubs that have coming from a standing start and I will be using my wide reach within the women’s game.
“I have lots of players that want to join the journey and have a go at this project. In terms of preparation, as a flagship club, with the men’s team being the only one that is professional in Cornwall, I am confident that we will have the necessary means to present a competitive side, whatever league we are put in and play in come September.
“All our summer training facilities are in place, the coaching staff is in place and everything is ready to go, ahead of our pre-season trials in three weeks.”
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