TRURO City will take on both Plymouth Argyle and Plymouth Parkway as they prepare for their return to National League South next season.
The Tinners were relegated following their first-ever foray into Step One, but will fancy their chances of another promotion push following their heroic title-winning exploits in the 2024/25 campaign.
John Askey’s men will host Tom Cleverley’s Pilgrims on Saturday, July 25, in what will likely be another sell-out crowd following last year’s fixture at the Truro City Stadium which the Devonians edged 3-2.
Parkway – who produced a superb end to the season to secure safety in the Southern League Premier Division – hosted the Tinners last summer and won 1-0, and will be Truro’s final pre-season game before the 2026/27 National League South campaign gets started on Saturday, August 1. Kick-off times for both have yet to be announced.
The FA recently announced the make-up of the division with Truro being joined by Essex outfit Braintree Town in coming down from the National League.
Coming up from the Southern League are London-based Walton & Hersham and Hampshire outfit Farnham Town, while Billericay Town (Essex) and Folkestone Invicta (Kent) are the newcomers from Isthmian League.
Truro have competed in eight previous seasons at Step Two, the first of which was in 2011, but have never met Walton & Hersham, Farnham or Folkestone in any competition, while there only clashes with Dagenham and Redbridge and Horsham have been in the FA Trophy.
Another side they have never met in league action are AFC Totton, however the Stags did beat Truro in the FA Cup Fourth Qualifying Round last season.
The 2026/27 National League South line-up is: AFC Totton, Billericay Town, Braintree Town, Chelmsford City, Chesham United, Dagenham & Redbridge, Dorking Wanderers, Dover Athletic, Ebbsfleet United, Farnborough, Farnham Town, Folkestone Invicta, Hampton & Richmond, Hemel Hempstead Town, Horsham, Maidenhead United, Maidstone United, Salisbury, Slough Town, Tonbridge Angels, Torquay United, Truro City, Walton & Hersham, Weston-super-Mare.
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