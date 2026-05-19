LAUNCESTON director of rugby and first team head coach Ryan Westren has left his role after a near 20-year long association with the club.
Westren, 41, who hails from Madron just outside of Penzance in West Cornwall, joined the Polson Bridge outfit as a player back in the summer of 2006 and was a huge part of the All Blacks’ rise up to the Championship.
He left to join the Cornish Pirates in 2011 and later played for London Scottish before returning ‘home’ to Launceston back in 2013 where has been since.
As well as his on-field exploits as an outside-centre, he has held various roles including being the strength and conditioning coach and backs coach, and became joint head coach alongside Ian Goldsmith following Jimmy Tucker’s departure in 2018.
Goldsmith left following their opening day reversal at the hands of Topsham back in September, leaving Westren in sole charge for the rest of the 2025/26 season.
Despite a challenging campaign results wise where they lost by just a handful of points on several occasions, they retained their Regional One South West status with a late comeback victory at runners-up Topsham.
However, with a desire to make his way up the coaching ladder and I understand a job at a higher level on the horizon, he has decided to step down from his senior coaching roles.
He will still be seen around Polson Bridge due to his Stand Strong gym and RDW Academy which remains unaffected.
In a statement released on social media, Westren said: “After a huge amount of thought, I’ve made the difficult decision to leave Launceston Rugby Club.
“This has been a tough and emotional decision, but ultimately I believe it’s the right one.
“For the last 20 years, I have had the privilege of serving the club as a player, coach and director. Rugby clubs are built on people, and I have been fortunate to work alongside some outstanding players, coaches, volunteers, supporters and friends throughout that journey.
“I am incredibly proud of what we have achieved together, but more importantly, of the culture, relationships and memories built along the way. Being part of the development of players and helping shape a competitive and committed environment has been something I will always value.
“Over the next six weeks, I will continue to support the club by helping identify a suitable replacement and assisting with the onboarding process to ensure a smooth transition.
“Although I am stepping away from the coaching role, I won’t be far away, with my academy still based on site at the club.
“I would like to thank everyone who has supported me throughout the journey. Launceston Rugby Club will always hold a special place in my life, and I wish the players, staff and wider club every success moving forward!”
Talking on Monday night, Westren added: “I’ve been here a long, long time and you become in danger of becoming a bit institutionalised.
“Sometimes you need to get out of your comfort zone and experience different environments and different cultures and it’s time I did that. That said, Launceston Rugby Club is always going to be my home club whatever happens next.”
At the time of going to press, a request for a statement from the club had not been forthcoming.
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