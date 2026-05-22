CORNWALL Women have made three changes for Sunday’s winner-takes-all clash with Devon in the Gill Burns Cup.
Both sides have thrashed Berkshire – Devon 50-0 and the Black and Gold 86-0 – meaning whoever wins at North Tawton will reach the semi-finals.
Cornwall, however are missing full-back and skipper Amy Bunt with the armband going to lock Megan Arnold, while Rachel Hicks switches from the wing to take Bunt’s 15 shirt.
As for the rest of the side, the front five is unchanged, while there is one alteration in the back row as Rhiannon Thomas comes in for Elizabeth Langton who, like Bunt, is in the Ivybridge team for their RFU Women’s Intermediate Cup final against Old Albanians Saints Seconds.
That means Alex Hutchings switches to No.8 with Thomas in at six and Rosie Ninnis moving to the openside.
Behind the scrum there are also changes, although the half-back pairing of Amy Warman and Faith Rowe remains.
Hannah Mills joins Bunt and Langton in London, which gives a chance to Penryn’s Abby Masquelier on the left wing. Suz Franks is Bunt’s replacement on the other side with Hicks at full-back.
The impressive centre partnership of Tori Crutchley who kicked superbly last weekend and Abbie Smith is still intact, the latter the scorer of five tries last weekend.
There are also some new faces on the bench including Camborne duo Maddie Webber and Sophia Bishop and Penryn’s Heather Holmes.
CORNWALL WOMEN (LAUNCESTON UNLESS STATED): Rachel Hicks, Suz Franks, Abbie Smith, Tori Crutchley (Truro), Abby Masquelier (Penryn); Faith Rowe (Truro), Amy Warman; Libbie Cole, Jenna Arnold, Kim Upcott; Megan Arnold (capt), Caitlin Milliken; Rhiannon Thomas, Rosie Ninnis (Penryn), Alex Hutchings. Replacements: Jessica Anne Varker Helston), Jessica Swales (Truro), Zeta Penrose (Truro), Maddie Webber (Camborne), Heather Holmes (Penryn), Michelle Bauer (Camborne), Georgia Hall (Penryn), Sophia Bishop (Camborne).
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