CAMBORNE have made a big statement of intent for their inaugural foray into National League One by signing former Cornwall fly-half Fraser Honey from Champ Rugby outfit London Scottish.
Honey, who hails from Holsworthy and lives in Bude, started his career at Launceston before eventually joining Redruth where he spent four years
A county championship winner with the Duchy in 2019 and 2022 and county captain in 2023, Honey’s consistency at the Recreation Ground saw him move up to National League One with Reading-based RAMs in 2023 where he excelled.
Last year he moved up to the second-tier with London Scottish who are based in the south west of the capital, but an offer from Camborne and the chance to play much closer to home has seen him sign on with the ambitious Cherry and Whites.
On his move, Honey said: “After a few years away, I’m truly excited to say I’m coming back home to Cornwall to play for Camborne.
“I’m buzzing to join up with the group and get to work and to give everything and help drive this squad even further.
“It’s going to be extremely special for me playing in front of my friends and family once again, and to be able to play in front of my little boy Hugo once again is going to mean everything to me, so I can’t wait.
“Also, to be able to play in front of a packed Cornish crowd is going to be brilliant, I’ve missed it a lot.”
Sporting director Ricky Pellow added: “I’m excited to welcome Fraser, Emma and Hugo to the club which follows on last week’s announcement with Joel (Matavesi).
“To be able to bring back a proud Cornishmen is exactly where we want to be not just in terms of recruitment, but also for our journey moving forward.”
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