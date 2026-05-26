NEWQUAY AFC have wasted no time in replacing Brodie Cole, snapping up experienced goalkeeper Shaun Semmens as the Peppermints gear up for another big season at Mount Wise.
Cole’s departure marked the end of an unforgettable chapter for the club. The popular stopper played a huge role in Newquay’s rise, helping fire the Peppermints to a league title and the highest level in the club’s history.
Manager Shaun Middleton called him a “club legend” and praised his influence both on the pitch and in the dressing room. But while Cole steps away from football, Newquay have moved quickly and decisively to bring in one of Cornwall’s most respected keepers.
Middleton said: “Really sad to see Brodie leave. He has been a massive team member both on the pitch and in the changing room. He is an absolute club legend and leaves on good terms.”
Newquay-born Semmens returns home with experience, personality and a reputation as one of the county’s top number ones. Having kept a close eye on the club’s progress in recent years, the chance to become part of the journey was one he could not ignore.
“It’s great to get Shaun involved,” added Middleton. “He’s regarded as one of the county’s number ones. He’s experienced, knows a lot of the lads already and should fit in seamlessly.”
Director of football Jason Waterman has said the signing sends another statement about the direction the club is heading.
“Shaun wanted to be part of where this club is going, which tells you everything,” he said. “He’s aggressive, positive and hungry to help push this squad even further.”
Off the pitch, Semmens is no stranger to the area as he shapes surfboards at Ocean Magic, but now his focus turns firmly to football and helping Newquay challenge again.
“I’m looking forward to getting started and pushing this team a step further than last year,” he added.
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