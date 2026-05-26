Division Four East: Liskeard (61) lost to Newquay 2 (205-4) by 144 runs, St Neot Taverners (136) lost to Launceston (137-6) by 4 wickets, St Stephen (93) lost to Gorran (234-8) by 141 runs, Wadebridge 3 (127-10) lost to Callington 3 (130-9) by 1 wicket, Werrington 3 (112-7) beat Tideford (111) by 3 wickets.