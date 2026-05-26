Saturday, May 23 - Cricket
Premier Division: Camborne (153-8) beat Redruth (149) by 2 wickets, Helston (78) lost to Callington (256) by 178 runs, Penzance (216-6) beat Grampound Road (215) by 4 wickets, St Austell (161) lost to Werrington (162-2) by 8 wickets, Wadebridge (255-6) beat St Just (243-7) by 12 runs.
County Division One: Falmouth (156) lost to Paul (197) by 41 runs, Luckett (180) lost to Stithians (269-7) by 89 runs, Newquay (79) lost to Hayle (80-3) by 7 wickets, Perranporth (76-1) beat Roche (75) by 9 wickets, Truro (235-8) beat Beacon (138) by 97 runs.
Division Two East: Bude (112) lost to Wadebridge 2 (243-4) by 131 runs, Callington 2 (155) lost to Tintagel (156-9) by 1 wicket, Lanhydrock (254-7) beat St Blazey (223-5) by 31 runs, Menheniot/Looe (163-3) beat Holsworthy (161) by 7 wickets, Werrington 2 (205-8) beat St Austell 2 (133) by 72 runs.
Division Two West: Mount Hawke & Porthtowan (293-3) beat St Ives (84) by 209 runs, Mullion (215-8) beat Ludgvan (80) by 135 runs, Redruth 2 (210-6) beat Camborne 2 (198) by 12 runs, St Erme (148) beat Penzance 2 (57) by 91 runs, St Just 2 (188-10) beat Constantine (105-9) by 83 runs.
Division Three East: Grampound Road 2 (190) lost to St Minver (203-7) by 13 runs, Ladock (139) lost to Saltash (305-5) by 166 runs, Roche 2 (204-4) beat Duloe (203-7) by 6 wickets, South Petherwin (318-7) beat Boconnoc (138) by 180 runs, St Blazey 2 (173) lost to St Austell 3 (174-5) by 5 wickets.
Division Three West: Gulval (189) lost to Veryan (353-3) by 164 runs, Mount Ambrose (138) lost to Truro 2 (140-5) by 5 wickets, Perranarworthal (188-4) beat Falmouth 2 (102) by 86 runs, Rosudgeon & Kenneggy (191) beat Perranporth 2 (135) by 56 runs, Wendron (78-4) beat Helston 2 (77) by 6 wickets.
Division Four East: Liskeard (61) lost to Newquay 2 (205-4) by 144 runs, St Neot Taverners (136) lost to Launceston (137-6) by 4 wickets, St Stephen (93) lost to Gorran (234-8) by 141 runs, Wadebridge 3 (127-10) lost to Callington 3 (130-9) by 1 wicket, Werrington 3 (112-7) beat Tideford (111) by 3 wickets.
Division Four West: Barripper (105-4) beat St Erme 2 (102) by 6 wickets, Hayle 2 (136-5) beat Camborne 3 (135-7) by 5 wickets, Penryn St Gluvias (86-4) beat Crofty/Holman (85) by 6 wickets, Redruth 3 (221-9) beat Mullion 2 (172-5) by 49 runs, Troon (104) lost to Truro 3 (118) by 14 runs.
Division Five East: Buckland Monachorum (210-7) beat Newquay 3 (64) by 146 runs, Bugle (130-2) beat Luckett 2 (128) by 8 wickets, Gunnislake (103-9) lost to Pencarrow (203-7) by 100 runs, Holsworthy 2 (61) lost to Menheniot/Looe 2 (121-9) by 60 runs, Launceston 2 (126-8) lost to Lanhydrock 2 (191-6) by 65 runs.
Division Five West: Beacon (216-4) beat Perranarworthal 2 (158-6) by 58 runs, Leedstown (167-8) beat St Newlyn East (107) by 60 runs, Paul 2 (33) lost to Mount Ambrose 2 (138) by 105 runs, Stithians 2 (213-4) beat St Just 3 (88) by 125 runs.
Division Six East: Grampound Road 3 (161) lost to St Stephen 2 (166-2) by 8 wickets, Saltash 2 (215-5) lost to Werrington 4 (216) by 10 wickets, St Austell 4 (226-6) beat Bude 2 (127) by 99 runs, St Minver 2 (241-4) beat St Neot Taverners 2 (227-9) by 14 runs, Tintagel 2 (258-6) lost to South Petherwin (262-3) by 7 wickets.
Division Six West: Constantine 2 (80) tied with Barripper 2 (80), Gerrans (283-4) beat Perranporth 3 (131-9) by 152 runs, Hellesveor v Falmouth 3, St Day (157-9) beat Mawnan (85) by 72 runs, St Just 4 (157) beat Mount Hawke and Porthtowan 2 (129) by 28 runs.
Division Seven East: Boconnoc 2 (211-8) beat Luckett 3 (53) by 158 runs, Foxhole (112) beat Buckland Monachorum 2 (106) by 6 runs, Menheniot/Looe 3 v Saltash 3 - Saltash conceded, Roche 3 (91-3) beat Launceston 3 (88) by 7 wickets, Tideford 2 (203) beat St Stephen 3 (28) by 175 runs.
Division Seven Central: Falmouth 4 (68) lost to St Erme 3 (78) by 10 runs, Mawnan 2 (68) lost to Wendron 2 (69-1) by 9 wickets, Newquay 4 (234-9) beat Redruth 4 (31) by 203 runs, Perranarworthal 3 v Penryn St Gluvias 2 - Perranarworthal conceded, Truro 4 (185-3) beat Ladock 2 (158-7) by 27 runs.
Division Seven West: Camborne 4 (91-7) beat Hayle 3 (87) by 3 wickets, Crofty/Holman 2 (193-3) beat Helston 4 (190) by 7 wickets, Porthleven (43) lost to Penzance 3 (45-9) by 3 wikets, Praze (225-9) beat Rosudgeon and Kenneggy 2 (149) by 76 runs, St Ives 2 v Gulval 2 - Gulval conceded.
Saturday, May 23 - Football
St Piran League, Division One East: St Newlyn East 1 Saltash Utd 0, St Teath 3 Nanpean Rov 1.
Division One West: Camborne School of Mines v RNAS Culdrose - Post.
Division Two East: Calstock 1 Bude Tn 3.
Division Two West: Lizard Argyle 1 Perranporth 3.
Division Three West: Perranporth 2 St Keverne 1, Probus 1 Dropship 1.
Sunday, May 24 - Football
Cornwall Women’s League, Premier Division: St Agnes v Bodmin - H/W.
Division One: Lanner 1 St Agnes 5, Wendron Utd 4 Ludgvan 2.
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