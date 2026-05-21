TORPOINT Athletic Reserves secured their first piece of silverware since 2018 with a 3-1 victory over their St Blazey counterparts in the Tracy Banfield Cup final at Launceston.
In wet conditions at Pennygillam, the Point took the lead when the otherwise excellent Liam Hill let Dom Murray’s overhit pass squirm under him and into the net.
To Hill’s credit, he responded instantly as he denied top-scorer Chris Westall in a one-on-one situation.
The Point struck the post twice in a dominant period, but Blazey’s first real spell of pressure resulted in them levelling just before the break via a deflected shot from Harrison Russon past Sam Hengle.
The beginning of the second half stayed even until the introduction of man-of-the-match Will Ferguson for Westall. Ferguson soon got past the left-back and laid a low ball into the penalty area for Aidan West to leather the ball towards the Blazey goal, only for Hill to pull off an incredible save.
However, the threat from Ferguson had only just begun and within his first 10 minutes had all but sewn up victory.
Again down the right-hand side, he beat two defenders before finding Dan Tate who calmly placed the ball first time into the far corner.
Torpoint stayed on top and only minutes later extended their lead. With players forward for a set-piece, a half-cleared ball went high into the air and Ace Richardson wanted it more, climbing high and early to head down and into the far post.
Torpoint almost added more with Ferguson again squeezing through the tackles that came his way to sting the palms of Hill and another effort missing the target.
Dan Udo and Caleb Morrison-Hill also went close before Blazey eventually got started in an attacking sense, but some good defending from Oliver Thompson-Chatburn, Richardson and Murray kept them at bay.
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