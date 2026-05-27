THE Cornish Pirates have announced Steele Barker will re-join the club from Bristol Bears ahead of the 2026/27 season.
The York-born, second row forward, became an adopted Cornishman by the end of his four-year stay at the club, having risen through the ranks at Penryn and Redruth RFC.
During his time in his first spell, which included 38 appearances and one try, Barker also made the Champ Rugby 23 of the season in the 2023/24 season where the Pirates achieved a best-ever second place finish.
The 25-year-old has gone on to cut his teeth in Prem Rugby with the Bears and returns with top-level experience.
Joint head coach Alan Paver was delighted to see Barker return, saying: “Steele came on so much with us during his first spell and the by the time he left, was one of the best lock forwards in Champ Rugby.
“We didn’t want to lose him at the time, but the opportunity at the top level was the right move for him and we will have an even more accomplished player back with us. Steele will bring a great deal to us, not least at set-piece with his line-out calling, and we can’t wait to have him back.”
Barker spoke of his delight at re-joining the Pirates, adding: “This club, the supporters and the community in Cornwall have played a huge part in my rugby journey. We’ve got a brilliant group with big ambitions and I can’t wait to get going!”
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