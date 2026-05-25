Joint head coach Alan Paver was delighted to see the skipper continue his journey in West Cornwall, saying: “We’re delighted to keep a player of Al’s experience and level. His output on the pitch is so invaluable to us, with his collision dominance both sides of the ball. He has really grown as a leader and you could see the difference he made coming back in the new year after a frustrating spell on the sideline. We look forward to more of the same next year.”