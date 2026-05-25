THE Cornish Pirates have announced that captain Alex Everett has re-signed with the club for the 2026/27 season
The confrontational back-rower, in his fourth season at the Mennaye Field having joined from Cardiff in the summer of 2022, has made 85 appearances scoring 11 tries. Everett was made captain last summer.
Joint head coach Alan Paver was delighted to see the skipper continue his journey in West Cornwall, saying: “We’re delighted to keep a player of Al’s experience and level. His output on the pitch is so invaluable to us, with his collision dominance both sides of the ball. He has really grown as a leader and you could see the difference he made coming back in the new year after a frustrating spell on the sideline. We look forward to more of the same next year.”
Alex added “Captaining this club has been a genuine privilege. I’m excited to see what the next year holds.”
Everett staying follows in the footsteps of Cornishman Will Becconsall, flanker Jack Forsythe and Harry Ascherl, all three who have agreed to commit to the West Cornwall club from the Exeter Chiefs.
Becconsall has plenty of top level experience under his belt at the tender age of 23, playing in the Chiefs PREM Rugby Cup Final win in 2023 as well as PREM Rugby and European Champions Cup Rugby.
Becconsall has made 13 appearances for the Pirates so far, while Forsythe crossed the try line three times in 20 appearances.
Ascherl, usually an inside-centre, has made appearances for both Bristol Bears and the Chiefs, and turned out for the Pirates on loan towards the end of the season.
Earlier this month, the club also confirmed that lock Matt Cannon was joining on a permanent basis from Ealing Trailfinders.
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