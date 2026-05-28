CORNWALL Women have named their team for Sunday’s Gill Burns Division Two Cup semi-final with their North Midlands counterparts at Stourbridge RFC (1pm).
The Black and Gold have reached the last four thanks to a 86-0 thrashing of Berkshire, which was followed by a 26-17 victory at Devon last Sunday, a result which ensured they retained the Tamar Cup.
Cornwall will be without skipper and full-back Amy Bunt who suffered a dislocated knee at Twickenham last Sunday in Ivybridge’s National final win against Old Albanians Seconds, but team-mates Elizabeth Langton and Heather Mills return in the only changes to the starting XV.
From last weekend, the front row of Launceston trio Libbie Cole, Jenna Arnold and Kim Upcott start, while Megan Arnold will once again deputise as captain alongside Camborne’s Caitlin Milliken.
Langton’s inclusion at seven means Rhiannon Thomas drops out of the squad altogether, particularly as Michaella Roberts is available for the first time in the campaign and is named on the bench, as is team-mate Jessie Humber. Alex Hutchings continues at No.8 with Rosie Ninnis switching across to the blindside.
The half-back combination of Amy Warman and Truro’s Faith Rowe stays the same, as do the centre pairing of kicker Tori Crutchley and the in-form Abbie Smith.
Mills returns on the left wing for Abby Masquelier with the 14 and 15 shirts again going to Suz Franks and Rachel Hicks respectively.
North Midlands reached this stage by topping Pool Three as they followed up a 29-0 success over East Midlands with a 28-22 win at Buckinghamshire.
CORNWALL WOMEN (Launceston unless stated): Rachel Hicks; Suz Franks, Abbie Smith, Tori Crutchley (Truro), Heather Mills (Ivybridge); Faith Rowe (Truro), Amy Warman; Libbie Cole, Jenna Arnold, Kim Upcott; Megan Arnold (capt), Caitlin Milliken (Camborne); Rosie Ninnis (Penryn), Elizabeth Langton (Ivybridge), Alex Hutchings.
Replacements: Jessica Anne Varker (Helston), Maddie Webber (Camborne), Zeta Penrose (Truro), Michaella Roberts (Ivybridge), Jessie Humber (Ivybridge), Georgia Hall (Penryn), Evie Groves (Truro), Abby Masquelier (Penryn). Travelling Reserves: Sophia Bishop (Camborne), Jessica Swales (Truro).
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