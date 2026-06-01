Division Two West: Camborne 2 (260-8) beat Mount Hawke & Porthtowan (243) by 17 runs, Constantine (115) lost to St Erme (260) by 145 runs, Ludgvan (148-4) beat St Just 2 (147) by 6 wickets, Penzance 2 (223-5) beat Redruth 2 (182-8) by 41 runs, St Ives (126) lost to Mullion (128-2) by 8 wickets.