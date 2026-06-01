Saturday, May 30
Premier Division: Callington (280-9) beat St Austell (210) by 70 runs, Grampound Road (269-8) lost to Wadebridge (270-7) by 3 wickets, Redruth (0) v Penzance (253) - Abandoned, St Just (140) lost to Helston (211-8) by 71 runs, Werrington (408-5) beat Camborne (186-9) by 222 runs.
County Division One: Beacon (131-5) beat Falmouth (127) by 5 wickets, Hayle (246-9) beat Luckett (115) by 131 runs, Paul (196-9) beat Newquay (186-9) by 10 runs, Roche (201) lost to Truro (304-9) by 103 runs, Stithians (228) lost to Perranporth (254-8) by 26 runs.
Division Two East: Holsworthy (193) beat Werrington 2 (160-9) by 33 runs, St Austell 2 (215) lost to Callington 2 (219-7) by 3 wickets, St Blazey (274-7) beat Menheniot/Looe (211) by 63 runs, Tintagel (338-6) beat Bude (213-9) by 125 runs, Wadebridge 2 (235) beat Lanhydrock (122) by 113 runs.
Division Two West: Camborne 2 (260-8) beat Mount Hawke & Porthtowan (243) by 17 runs, Constantine (115) lost to St Erme (260) by 145 runs, Ludgvan (148-4) beat St Just 2 (147) by 6 wickets, Penzance 2 (223-5) beat Redruth 2 (182-8) by 41 runs, St Ives (126) lost to Mullion (128-2) by 8 wickets.
Division Three East: Boconnoc (202-8) beat St Blazey 2 (195-9) by 7 runs, Duloe (291-8) beat Ladock (118) by 173 runs, Saltash (251-5) lost to South Petherwin (318-5) by 67 runs, St Austell 3 (342-7) beat Grampound Road 2 (248-8) by 94 runs, St Minver (308-2) lost to Roche 2 (309-5) by 5 wickets.
Division Three West: Falmouth 2 (119) lost to Mount Ambrose (122-7) by 3 wickets, Helston 2 (253-4) beat Perranarworthal (165) by 88 runs, Perranporth 2 (108-2) beat Gulval (105-10) by 8 wickets, Truro 2 (218) beat Rosudgeon & Kenneggy (202) by 16 runs, Veryan (132-9) beat Wendron (131) by 1 wicket.
Division Four East: Callington 3 (219) lost to St Neot (313-7) by 94 runs, Launceston (72-2) beat St Stephen (71) by 8 wickets, Newquay 2 (185-9) lost to Wadebridge 3 (189-3) by 7 wickets, Tideford (175) lost to Liskeard (176-3) by 7 wickets, Werrington 3 (152-3) beat Gorran (150) by 7 wickets.
Division Four West: Camborne 3 (172) beat Barripper (93) by 79 runs, Crofty/Holman (206-6) lost to Redruth 3 (207-3) by 6 wickets, Mullion 2 (147) beat Troon (139) by 8 runs, St Erme 2 (164) lost to Penryn St Gluvias (165-8) by 2 wickets, Truro 3 (110) lost to Hayle 2 (112-8) by 2 wickets.
Division Five East: Lanhydrock 2 (206-9) beat Gunnislake (187-6) by 19 runs, Luckett 2 (155-6) beat Holsworthy 2 (152) by 4 wickets, Menheniot/Looe 2 (173-6) beat Launceston 2 (122) by 51 runs, Newquay 3 (137) lost to Bugle (139-2) by 8 wickets, Pencarrow (124) lost to Buckland Monachorum (125-4) by 6 wickets.
Division Five West: Helston 3 (148) lost to Stithians 2 (150-5) by 5 wickets, Mount Ambrose 2 (212-4) beat Beacon 2 (179-9) by 33 runs, St Just 3 (180-10) lost to Leedstown (262-5) by 82 runs, St Newlyn East (216-9) beat Paul 2 (109) by 106 runs.
Division Six East: Bude 2 (196-8) lost to Tintagel 2 (222-8) by 26 runs, Grampound Road 3 (160) lost to Werrington 4 (163-2) by 8 wickets, South Petherwin 2 (194-9) lost to Saltash 2 (197-1) by 9 wickets, St Neot 2 (156-6) beat St Austell 4 (153-7) by 4 wickets, St Stephen 2 (66-3) beat St Minver 2 (64) by 7 wickets.
Division Six West: Barripper 2 (129-6) lost to Perranporth 3 (205-6) by 76 runs, Falmouth 3 (69-2) beat Constantine 2 (68) by 8 wickets, Gerrans (60-2) beat St Just 4 (59) by 8 wickets, Mawnan (162-4) beat Hellesveor (159-9) by 6 wickets, Mount Hawke & Porthtowan 2 (230-5) beat St Day (109) by 121 runs.
Division Seven East: Buckland Monachorum 2 (253-5) beat Tideford 2 (81) by 172 runs, Foxhole (122) lost to Roche 3 (126-8) by 2 wickets, Launceston 3 (134) lost to Boconnoc 2 (135-2) by 8 wickets, Saltash 3 (189-4) beat Luckett 3 (146) by 43 runs.
Division Seven Central: Ladock 2 v Newquay 4 - Ladock conceded, Penryn St Gluvias 2 (245-4) beat Falmouth 4 (202) by 43 runs, Redruth 4 (150-4) beat Perranarworthal 3 (149) by 6 wickets, St Erme 3 (145-8) beat Mawnan 2 (131-8) by 14 runs, Wendron 2 (259-4) beat Truro 4 (128) by 131 runs.
Division Seven West: Gulval 2 (107) lost to Praze (108-8) by 2 wickets, Hayle 3 (146-2) beat St Ives 2 (145-8) by 8 wickets, Helston 4 (145) lost to Porthleven (146-1) by 9 wickets, Penzance 3 (74) lost to Camborne 4 (78-0) by 10 wickets, Rosudgeon & Kenneggy 2 (135-9) lost to Crofty/Holman 2 (231-5) by 96 runs.
Sunday, May 31
Division Seven East: Lanhydrock 3 (107) beat Menheniot/Looe 3 (92) by 15 runs.
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