LANHYDROCK set up a Hawkey Cup quarter-final at Premier League side Werrington with a comfortable 74-run success over Division Two East rivals Tintagel on Wednesday night.
The Bodmin-based club racked up 212-4 from their 20 overs, led by Australian Sam Remedios’ 66, and although Ryan Pooley kept the Knights in the contest early on with a blistering 54, wickets tumbled at the other end, including skipper Jamie Eldridge’s 5-8 from just 3.3 overs.
Upon winning the toss, Eldridge sent out Remedios alongside wicketkeeper Simon Benney and they raced out of the blocks with Remedios cracking 66 with eight fours and five sixes before being caught in just the sixth over with the score already at 100 by fellow countryman Jack Minehan at cover off Leo Agacy.
Benney – who struck the first three balls of the match off Minehan for four – went soon after for an enterprising 43, caught at long-on by Ollie Edwards.
After that, the runs kept coming as Josh Taylor’s unbeaten 36 was added to by bits and bobs from Luke Buckland (15), Ben Attfield (17) and Ryan Beaumont (14no) in a massive total of 212-4. Only Agacy with 2-26 off his four went at less than 10 an over.
Needing nearly 11s from the start, Tintagel needed a flyer but lost Agacy second ball of the innings, bowled by Jacob Eldridge who went on to take 3-37 from his four.
The hard-hitting Pooley smoked five fours and as many sixes in a brutal 54, which ended when he was caught at long-on by Remedios off Jamie Eldridge.
Wickets, however, continued to tumble at the other end before Gyles Reynolds’ fine unbeaten 47, which included seven fours and two sixes, and Dan Jones’ 18 from number nine added a sense of respectability before the end came at 138.
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