Wadebridge headed down to Wheal Eliza to take on St Austell Seconds and despite a poor start which saw opening bowlers Hayden Coad (3-27) and Jack Mallet (2-26) reduce the Swans to 47-4, they still managed to reach 179-7 thanks to 47 from just 28 balls from skipper Kelvin Snell and an unbeaten 41 from newcomer Richard Atkinson.