Bond Timber Cornwall Cricket League Division Three, Four and Five East round-up – Saturday, May 23
SALTASH maintained their good start to the season on Saturday with a thumping 166-run success at Ladock.
The Ashes headed west with several regulars missing – particularly in the bowling ranks – but after choosing to bat racked up 305-5.
While skipper Justin Hemmings occupied one end from start to finish for 72 not out, winter recruit Darshan Sathish made a brisk 75 before a brutal 68 from in-form Sam Renfree, who smoked seven fours and five sixes, continued the momentum.
Ladock were then dismissed for just 139. Sathish continued his good day with 3-29, while Niroshan George (2-26), James Matthews (2-35) and Jack Roberts (2-13) did their case no harm.
Duloe were beaten by six wickets at Roche Seconds.
The visitors’ innings was based around Aaron Conway (41) and Matt Julian (53), before twenties from Simon Massey (22) and James Oates (29no) got them up to 203-7 and maximum batting points.
However, despite Dick Turpin sending down nine overs for just 17 and Sam Conway’s 2-34, the hosts eased to victory.
Boconnoc had long day at South Petherwin who racked up 318-7 batting first.
Colum Taylor bowled well for his 3-49, while club chairman Jon Sleep had a rare bowl and took 3-26 from his four overs.
The reply never got started as the hosts sent down 14 maidens with club legends Jon Niblett (33) and the returning Michael Blake (27) the only scorers of note in their 138 all out.
Callington Thirds edged a thriller at their Wadebridge counterparts in Division Four.
The last wicket pairing of Kieran Welch (5no) and Chris Bennett were the heroes as they put on 38, Bennett making 23 not out.
Earlier, Cally’s bowlers did a fine job to restrict the Swans to just 127 all out despite 42 from Sam Gerry as youngster Stephen Skews took 4-6 from 6.1 overs.
Cally lost wickets throughout before the late drama, including the dangerous Charlie Coates for 29 off just 10 balls.
Tideford mustered just 111 all out at Werrington Thirds, and although they did well in the field to get seven wickets – including Dan Robotham’s 3-18, the hosts held on.
An understrength St Neot failed to get enough runs against fellow high-flyers Launceston as they were dismissed for just 136, 59 of which came from David Eldridge.
Jack Brice took 3-41 in the reply as the visitors won by four wickets.
Liskeard’s batsmen had a tough day at home to Newquay Seconds who gained revenge for their recent defeat.
Newquay made 205-4 at Lux Park despite 2-35 from Tom Harris, but the hosts were shot out for 61.
In Division Five East, Menheniot-Looe Seconds defended 121-9 at their Holsworthy counterparts to win by 60 runs as Hugh Rogers (5-15) ran riot, while Nathanael James (66), Jamie Taylor (53) and Ryan Beaumont (32) were in the runs for Lanhydrock Seconds who posted 191-6 at Launceston Seconds who mustered 126-8 in response. David Harland (3-28) and Brian Barnicoat (1-16) impressed.
Luckett were going well at 54-0 at Bugle thanks to Ian Roberts (22) and Mike Clements (33 off 9), but once they were separated they slipped to 128 all out despite 30 from debutant Tom Rickard. The hosts knocked it off for two despite Keira de Villiers (1-24) impressing.
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