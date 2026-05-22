ECB Cornwall Premier League preview – Saturday, May 23
EARLY pacesetters Callington head to Helston tomorrow (midday) looking to stretch their one-point lead over St Austell.
Cally thrashed promoted Camborne last weekend in a game reduced to 29 overs per side, but face a tough test at Beacon Parc against a Blues side who cruised to a seven-wicket victory in the corresponding fixture last term.
Callington are still without Somerset’s Fin Hill due to injury which means a call-up for promising batsman Blake Tancock who will slot into the middle-order. He comes in for young all-rounder Zak Newton-Jenkins.
Helston also have just the one alteration from the 11 that put themselves in a good position at Wadebridge last weekend.
Young off-spinner Ollie Black makes his first outing of the season in place of seamer Will Jenkin.
HELSTON: Dan Jenkin (capt), Billy Taylor (wkt), Steve Jenkin, Jayden Mitchell, Harry Saunders, Sunny Osmont, Gavin Tregenza, Bryn Evans, Lewis Stephens, Ollie Black Ryan Tonkin.
CALLINGTON: Aidan Libby (capt), Liam Lindsay, Matt Thompson, Chris Dent, Matt Whalley, Joe White, Blake Tancock, Jake Rowe, Mohammed Danyaal, Ben Ellis, Ben Alford.
ST AUSTELL have beaten both Wadebridge and St Just in the last two weeks and go for a hat-trick when they host a Werrington side who will still be frustrated by the ending of their defeat to champions Penzance.
Chasing 201 in a game reduced to 40 overs already, the Tron were 42-1 after 12 overs, just three short of the DLS target when the rain set in for good.
Skipper Nick Lawson makes one change as batsman George Rickard – fresh off 83 for the seconds last weekend at St Blazey – comes in for seamer Jordan Duke.
St Austell’s fine performance in the field kept St Just to 141-9 last Saturday before going on to successfully chase 101 in a 28-over game by six wickets.
Seamer Adam Snowdon is on holiday, while former county left-arm spinner Andrew Libby is touch and go whether he’ll be fit.
Batsman Curtis Dalby comes in while a late call will be made if Libby needs replacing.
ST AUSTELL: Rowen Taplin, Connor Cooke, Dan Jarman, Nadeera Balasooriya, Alex Bone (capt, wkt), Gianluca Longo, Gary Bone, Curtis Dalby, Andrew Libby, Matt Lloyd, Liam Watson.
WERRINGTON: Adam Hodgson, John Moon, Mark Gribble, Thulina Dilshan, Paul Smith, Ben Smeeth, George Rickard, Nick Lawson (capt, wkt), Sam Hockin, Dan Barnard, Mark Taskis.
CHAMPIONS Penzance have this week announced the signing of South African First Class star Grant Thomson who makes his debut when they welcome bottom side Grampound Road (1pm).
Penzance have had a frustrating start to the season, seeing their opener at Callington rained off after just 13 balls, before a shock home defeat to neighbours St Just.
They did get a somewhat fortuitous win at Werrington, but with Thomson now in place, new skipper Christian Purchase will hope he can provide the boost they need to go on the kind of run which has seen them be crowned champions five times in the last six years.
Thomson comes in for opening bowler Tom Dinnis who is unavailable, which means another chance for former Grampound all-rounder Alex Ridd.
Grampound’s batting let them down badly at Redruth last weekend to be dismissed for just 133, and will need a much-improved performance to stand any chance.
They do however give a debut to young all-rounder Ben Sleeman who arrived over the winter from neighbours St Austell.
PENZANCE: Christian Purchase (capt), Jack Paull (wkt), Basil Akram, Sammy King, Charlie Sharland, Grant Thomson, Grant Stone, Ollie Rayner, Jonny Ludlam, Alex Ridd, Ben Fletcher.
GRAMPOUND ROAD: Harry Phillips, Antony Angove, Tom Orpe (capt), Harry Gregory (wkt), Alex Lean, Ravi Karunarathna, Jack Mingo, Tom Fox-Dean, Ben Sleeman, Lewis Sanders, David Neville.
IT’S derby day at Camborne tomorrow as they take on neighbours Redruth (1pm).
Promoted Camborne thrashed Helston in their first outing of the season at Warrior Park and know they will need to utilise home advantage if they are to survive this term.
Redruth got their first win last week against Grampound Road, and with skipper Liam Norwell and King’s College starlet Toby Stoddard available again, it has meant some tough decisions.
Youngsters Harley Stevens and Ethan Best have impressed in the last couple of weeks with the ball and retain their places as Elliot Stoddard and fellow batsman Jack Hale make way to find some form for the seconds in Division Two West.
CAMBORNE (EXPECTED): Josh Fontana, Dan Stephens, Alfie Macdonald (capt), Dinuka Dilshan, Liam Weeks (wkt), Jamie Goldsworthy, Scott Kellow, Sam Eva, Jacob Macdonald, Piran Moyle, Craig Johnson.
REDRUTH: Ellis Whiteford, Toby Stoddard (wkt), Attyab Ahmad, Toby Whiteford, Connor Poulton, Peter Howells, Harley Stevens, Ethan Best, Liam Norwell (capt), Dom Batchelor, Jamie Veall.
WADEBRIDGE have had a slow start, not helped by the weather, and the Swans host mid-table St Just (midday) who arrive without skipper Gareth May and son Ellis who are on holiday.
Wicketkeeper Rhys Brownfield is now fit and makes his first appearance of the season at the Riverside.
The Swans have just one change. All-rounder James Turpin is getting married which gives a chance to Jamie Beare who has been in fine form the seconds so far this term, including 65 from just 20 balls at Tintagel last weekend.
WADEBRIDGE: Charlie McLachlan, Lachlan Crump, Matt Rowe, Matt Robins, Jamie Beare, Ryan Jackson, Callum Wilson, Kelvin Snell (capt), Fred Wilkinson (wkt), Matt Lawrence, Elliot Dunnett.
ST JUST: Neil Curnow, Scott Harvey, Logan Curnow, Chamikara Edirisinghe, Phil Nicholas, Jamie Semmens, Rhys Brownfield (wkt), Thomas George, Joe Gore, Ben Stevens (capt), Joe Clifton-Griffith.
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