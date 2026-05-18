Bond Timber Cornwall Cricket League Division Three, Four, Five, Six and Seven East round-up – Saturday, May 16
SALTASH were left frustrated by the weather in their home clash with St Blazey Seconds in Division Three as they were well-placed to chase down 187 in a 35-over game at Chapel Field.
Although they had a tough afternoon in the field despite Joe Organ’s 3-28 from seven overs, Sam Renfree’s rapid 54 guided the Ashes to 85-2 with 19 overs remaining.
Duloe were in command against much-fancied South Petherwin before play was abandoned.
The villagers knocked up 183-7 in a 35-over contest as after Aaron Conway made 39, William Turpin’s 57 plus 20 from Harry Morgan gave them a decent score.
Dick Turpin was then the star with the ball as the visitors slipped to 132-8 with 27.5 overs gone, taking 2-16 from his seven overs, while Morgan chipped in with 2-33.
Boconnoc’s tough start continued as St Austell Thirds raced to victory before the rain set in.
John Niblett made 64 and John Sleep 43 from number seven, however nobody else reached double figures in their 177 all out.
The Saints raced to victory thanks to 95 not out from James Pook and Matt Ellison’s unbeaten 53. Colum Taylor bowled well for his 2-23.
In Division Four East, St Neot look a good bet to be in the promotion mix and dismissed visiting St Stephen for just 99 before going on to win by nine wickets.
Veterans Spencer Ham (3-21) and Chris Simpson (3-25) shared six before skipper Andrew Tamblyn (27no) and Toby Haley (52no) raced to victory.
Liskeard won a high-scoring contest at Gorran after posting 250 all out.
Andrew Ware and Harrison Woodhead both made thirties, however it was Brijesh Desai (47) and Chris Calfe’s 68 that propelled the Lux Park side to the match-winning score.
Gorran raced to 157-0 in reply, but Desai’s 5-36 and Ware’s 3-62 saw the hosts dismissed 13 runs short with four balls to spare.
Callington Thirds were comfortably beaten at Newquay Seconds having conceded 232-6 despite Stephen Skews’ 3-34.
Skipper Tom Neville made 76 in response and Nick Carpenter 42 down the order, however they could only reach 176-9.
Tideford were well beaten at home to Wadebridge Thirds.
The village outfit were bundled out for just 119 with Kieran Gill (3-37) and Arthur Skinner (4-34) sharing seven wickets, before the hosts eased home by eight wickets thanks to unbeaten knocks from Robert Centini (44no) and Tom Wood (31no).
Division Five East was a bit of a damp squib with games involving Gunnislake and Luckett Seconds both failing to start, while Menheniot-Looe Seconds were in command at home to their Lanhydrock counterparts when the rain came in.
Menheniot’s 36-over total of 157-8 was based around 35 from skipper Marc Wright with David Harland (2-39), Alfie Wilson (2-30) and Fred Brown (2-14) chipping in.
However, Reuben Crawford’s 4-19 left the visitors 75-7 when the weather set in.
Pencarrow defended 165-6 to win by 16 runs at home to Bugle with Kevin Sherratt making a patient 39, before Jack Carter (4-16) and Jake Boyling (3-20) shared seven wickets.
Saltash Seconds continued their good start in Division Six East with a seven-wicket win at Bude as Ryan Bailey made 46 not out in their chase of 95 following Niroshan George’s 4-18 earlier on.
An understrength St Neot Seconds were dismissed for just 83 in pursuit of 179 at their St Stephen counterparts.
In the bottom division, Saltash Seconds lost by just four wickets against Roche Thirds having been dismissed for just 102 with Nick Hewlett claiming 4-20, while Menheniot-Looe Thirds won by 75 runs at their St Stephen counterparts.
Forties from Martin Jordan (46) and Mark Delbridge (40) got them to 155 all out before the bowlers got to work.
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