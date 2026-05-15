ECB Cornwall Premier League preview – Saturday, May 16
FOLLOWING the opening day’s false start, last weekend’s round of fixtures produced a remarkable set of results which goes to show the unpredictable nature of the ECB Cornwall Premier League in 2026.
Champions Penzance were humbled by local rivals St Just, St Austell defended just 106 at home to Wadebridge with the visitors losing their last nine wickets for just 36 runs having been 62-1, while there were comfortable wins for Callington, promoted Camborne and Werrington.
It means Penzance are already playing a slight catch-up in their bid for a sixth title in seven years, and they make the long trip up to Werrington in determined.
The hosts make just one change from their 110-run success at Redruth as left-arm seamer Jordan Duke comes in for batting all-rounder George Rickard.
Penzance – who bounced back from their St Just defeat by seeing off Cornish rivals in the ECB National Club Championship on Sunday, also make one alteration as Josh Croom is unavailable with former Grampound Road all-rounder Alex Ridd getting his chance.
WERRINGTON: Adam Hodgson, John Moon, Mark Gribble, Thulina Dilshan, Paul Smith, Ben Smeeth, Nick Lawson (capt, wkt), Sam Hockin, Dan Barnard, Mark Taskis, Jordan Duke.
PENZANCE: Christian Purchase (capt), Jack Paull (wkt), Grant Stone, Basil Akram, Sammy King, Charlie Sharland, Ollie Rayner, Alex Ridd, Jonny Ludlam, Tom Dinnis, Ben Fletcher.
LAST year’s runners-up Wadebridge had an afternoon to forget at St Austell having been seemingly cruising to victory.
Eight wickets between seamers Callum Wilson, Ryan Jackson and James Turpin left a chase of 106, but despite Charlie McLachlan’s excellent 41, they were spun out by Sri Lankan pro Nadeera Balasooriya’s 5-34 before Adam Snowdon and Gianluca Longo mopped up the tail.
They are back at home as they host a Helston side who also had batting issue last Saturday, being dismissed for just 77 by promoted Camborne having been set 219.
Aussie Jayden Mitchell took 5-29 to fight back with the ball, but nobody made more than skipper Dan Jenkin’s 18.
Wadebridge name an unchanged team and saw off Grampound Road in midweek in their first outing of the Hawkey Cup which they are looking to defend, while Helston bring in Will Jenkin and Gavin Tregenza for Mark Jenkin and Archie Martin.
Karl Leathley remains at university.
WADEBRIDGE: Charlie McLachlan, Lachlan Crump, Matt Rowe, Matt Robins, James Turpin, Ryan Jackson, Kelvin Snell (capt), Callum Wilson, Fred Wilkinson (wkt), Matt Lawrence, Elliot Dunnett.
HELSTON: Dan Jenkin (capt), Billy Taylor (wkt), Steve Jenkin, Jayden Mitchell, Harry Saunders, Sunny Osmont, Gavin Tregenza, Bryn Evans, Lewis Stephens, Will Jenkin, Ryan Tonkin.
ST JUST produced a performance from the ages at Penzance and face another side with ambitions of being in the mix in St Austell.
Both teams will go into the fixture in confident mood and unsurprisingly there are limited changes for both.
St Austell are without batsman Curtis Dalby, but Connor Cooke is back from holiday and takes over his spot, the rest of the side is the same.
For the hosts, they name an unchanged team.
ST JUST: Neil Curnow, Scott Harvey, Ellis May, Chamikara Edirisinghe, Phil Nicholas, Logan Curnow, Gareth May (capt), Joe Gore, Rob Jose (wkt), Ben Stevens, Joe Clifton-Griffith.
ST AUSTELL: Rowen Taplin, Connor Cooke, Dan Jarman, Nadeera Balasooriya, Alex Bone (capt, wkt), Gianluca Longo, Gary Bone, Adam Snowdon, Andrew Libby, Matt Lloyd, Liam Watson.
REDRUTH were comfortably thrashed by Werrington last Saturday and face a crunch clash with another side yet to win in Grampound Road who are the visitors to Trewirgie (12pm).
The Reds once again missing skipper Liam Norwell who is still nursing an ankle injury suffered on the opening day at Wadebridge, and young batsman Toby Stoddard is at school at King’s College in Taunton, but bring in promising youngster Ethan Best for veteran Craig Williams.
The Roadies are close to full-strength and have seamer Dan Ferris in for Freddie Matthews.
REDRUTH: Ellis Whiteford (capt), Connor Poulton, Attyab Ahmad, Elliot Stoddard, Toby Whiteford, Jack Hale, Peter Howells (wkt), Harley Stevens, Craig Williams, Dom Batchelor, Jamie Veall.
GRAMPOUND ROAD: Harry Phillips, Antony Angove, Tom Orpe (capt), Harry Gregory (wkt), Alex Lean, Ravi Karunarathna, Chris Roberts, Tom Fox-Dean, Lewis Sanders, Dan Ferris, David Neville.
CALLINGTON are at full-strength for the first time this season when they host Camborne (12pm).
Plenty of work has been done on the wicket over the winter at Moores Park and will hope it will allow for their impressive batting line-up on paper to rack up the runs.
Camborne head up the A30 having thrashed Helston and advanced in the Vinter Cup following huge scores in victories over Barripper and St Erme, the latter having posted 267-3, a new Vinter Cup record score.
Skipper Alfie Macdonald has to do without last week’s bowling hero Craig Johnson as well as Jordan Harvey, with their places going to Sam Eva and Cornwall Over 50s all-rounder Martin Jenkin.
CALLINGTON: Aidan Libby (capt), Liam Lindsay, Matt Thompson, Chris Dent, Fin Hill (wkt), Matt Whalley, Joe White, Jake Rowe, Mohammed Danyaal, Ben Ellis, Ben Alford.
CAMBORNE: Josh Fontana, Dan Stephens, Alfie Macdonald (capt), Dinuka Dilshan, Liam Weeks (wkt), Jamie Goldsworthy, Scott Kellow, Martin Jenkin, Sam Eva, Jacob Macdonald, Piran Moyle.
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