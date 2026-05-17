The rain had a big say in the ECB Cornwall Premier League on Saturday with the DLS method shaping four of the five results.
Champions Penzance got away with one at Werrington with the home side just three runs short of the DLS target when their chase of 201 in 40 overs was the game was called off with 12 overs gone and Werrington 42-1.
Earlier, after being sent in, skipper Christian Purchase (56) and Basil Akram helped them reach 114-1, but home spinners Ben Smeeth (2-23) and Mark Taskis (3-53) shared five wickets after a brilliant opening spell from Dan Barnard (1-9 off 5) to restrict the visitors to 200-8.
In response, Adam Hodgson departed for 19 to former Ladycross favourite Tom Dinnis, but Dinnis and Ben Fletcher kept things tight at the other end to take 14 points to the home side’s four.
Callington went top after thrashing visiting Camborne.
Home openers Aidan Libby (61) and Liam Lindsay (44) piled on 100 in a game reduced to 29 overs, before Lindsay was lbw.
Matt Thompson was stumped for 20, but the fireworks came from former Gloucestershire pro Chris Dent whose 71 off 30 balls propelled the hosts to 245-4.
Camborne lost wickets throughout in the chase and were 106-6 when the rain set in with 33 balls to spare, 87 runs off the DLS target.
St Austell produced a fine performance in the field set up a six-wicket success at St Just.
The hosts ground their way to 49-2 after 25 overs and could only reach 141-9 at Cape Road with Neil Curnow, Scott Harvey and Logan Curnow passing 20. Liam Watson took 1-14 off his 10 overs, while spinners Gary Bone (3-23) and Nadeera Balasooriya (2-34) shared five wickets.
A target of 101 from 28 overs was set after a long break, but Balasooriya’s quickfire 40 not out got the job done after Rowen Taplin added 37 at the top.
Helston’s batsmen made hay at Wadebridge before the game was abandoned eight overs into the home reply.
The Blues – led by number three Steve Jenkin’s 76 from 79 balls – racked up 262-8 in a game reduced to 48 overs. Dan Jenkin (39) and Jayden Mitchell (43) were the other main rain-getters as four home bowlers – Callum Wilson (2-36), Ryan Jackson (2-33), Matt Lawrence (2-36) and Matt Robins (2-39) all got some reward.
In reply, Charlie McLachlan was bowled off the first ball by Ryan Tonkin, however the Swans reached 29-1 when the contest was curtailed.
Redruth thrashed visiting Grampound Road by seven wickets.
Grampound openers Harry Phillips and Antony Angove added 36 before they slipped to 53-5, including Sri Lankan pro Ravi Karunarathna for a first ball duck to youngster Ethan Best (2-8 off 5). Dom Batchelor took 3-38.
Number four Harry Gregory occupied one end for his 45 from 80 balls, but with only Chris Roberts (15) and Lewis Sanders (11) reaching double figures, the end came at 133. Stand-in skipper Ellis Whiteford took 3-21.
Attyab Ahmad’s unbeaten 60 led the chase which was curtailed with just 10 required.
The Pakistani number three added 45 with Ellis Whiteford after Peter Howells departed with 38 on the board.
Karunarathna was the pick of the bowlers with 2-28 from 9.1 overs, but it was in vain as they were way ahead on the DLS.
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