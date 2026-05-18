The Towans-based outfit scratched their way to 121 all out after being 57-5 with useful contributions from Malik Din (25) and Kian Jenkin (13) who added 17 for the final wicket with Lee Patchett (5no). Six of the Pilchards’ seven-man attack were in the wickets including 2-18 off 10 overs from off-spinner Tyler Murrell.