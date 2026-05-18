Bond Timber Cornwall Cricket League County Division One round-up – Saturday, May 16
HAYLE are top of the league following a dramatic three-run victory over visiting Perranporth on Saturday in County Division One.
The Towans-based outfit scratched their way to 121 all out after being 57-5 with useful contributions from Malik Din (25) and Kian Jenkin (13) who added 17 for the final wicket with Lee Patchett (5no). Six of the Pilchards’ seven-man attack were in the wickets including 2-18 off 10 overs from off-spinner Tyler Murrell.
A long rain delay meant the chase became far trickier, 96 in just 28 overs and the home bowlers – led by the seam trio of Matt Lello (1-11), James Franklin (3-34) and Dan Lello (2-8) ensured they slipped to 28-4 and eventually 92-9 as they mustered just two off Tom Sharp’s final over.
Beacon were the other winners as they won on the DLS method at Roche.
The visitors’ total of 208-9 was built around Jordan Thomas’ unbeaten 81 with Ryan Clark adding a quickfire 31 against the club he left over the winter.
New ball bowlers James Cole (2-37) and Archie Green (1-17 off 7) gave little away.
Beacon’s new ball attack then ensured Roche were 28-3 off 13 overs when the rain set in to run out 47-run winners. Gareth Mankee took 2-13 from his six overs.
Promoted sides Stithians and Luckett were both in decent positions when the rain set in.
Luckett’s Leion Cole produced a superb spell of 4-27 from his 10 overs as Paul were restricted to 202-9 from their 50 overs at Hutchens Park, although some late order runs helped them recover from 135-7. Cornwall Over 60s spinner Mark Southcott (3-31) continues to impress.
Earlier, openers Casvelyn James and Ross Williams made 27 apiece in a patient stand of 65, before Kameron Collins’ 39 and useful contributions from Kieran Bowden (21), Andrew Snell (28no) and Neil Pengelly (15) gave them a chance.
However, rain set in at tea meaning both teams took home 12 points.
Promoted Stithians were 55-1 in reply to Truro’s 220-9 when their clash was abandoned.
Glyn Furnival bowled superbly for the hosts as the city outfit wobbled to 24-3.
Pakistani pro Raja Hamza Waheed started the fightback with 43 before numbers eight to ten – Josh Cardigan (30no), Neil Ivamy (22) and Rob Harrison (31no) all got going to reach 220-8.
Stithians were going well with Matthew Ellis (20) and Simon Danby (19no) going well, but they went off two balls before a result would have counted at the 10-over mark, meaning Stithians secured 13 to Truro’s 12.
Newquay were in the box seat at Falmouth thanks to a fine batting display at Trescobeas.
After openers Joe Crane (22) and Tommy Rodda (49) added 49, the innings was taken on by skipper Adam Cocking’s run-a-ball 72 as they amassed 239-8 from their 49 overs despite 3-46 from Kiwi leg-spinner Dylan De Beer.
Alfie Rhodes dismissed Haydn Ayres in his only over as play was called off with Falmouth 3-1 after two overs.
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