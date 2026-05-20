CALLINGTON booked their spot in the last eight of the 2026 Hawkey Cup following a convincing nine-wicket success at Tintagel on Tuesday night.
The ECB Cornwall Premier League outfit made the long trip to Butts Field with just a handful of first-teamers but still proved too strong for their opponents who have just been promoted into Division Two East.
In a game reduced to 16 overs by mutual agreement due to overcast conditions, the hosts chose to bat and after a steady start saw Australian Leo Agacy (8) bowled by left-arm spinner Matt Whalley (1-31 off 4).
Home captain Matt Jolliffe raced to 22 off 14 balls before being trapped lbw by leg-spinner Harry Sawyers who then bowled dangerman Ryan Pooley for just six.
Wicketkeeper Sam Abbott and Adrian Pooley then put on 45, Abbott striking two fours and as many sixes in his 26 off 29 balls as Tintagel closed their innings on 105-4. Pooley was 25 not out with Gyles Reynolds unbeaten on seven.
On a small ground, Cally weren’t in any mood to waste any time as they plundered 56 off the first four overs.
South African overseas Liam Lindsay smoked the bowling to all parts for 61 not out off 30 balls which included eight fours and two sixes, while Whalley (22 off 13) got off to a flyer before edging Australian seamer Jack Minehan behind to Abbott.
Ben Alford – usually the number 11 in the first team – was sent up to three and he did his case no harm by making an unbeaten 23 from as many balls as the winning runs came in the 11th over.
Cally will welcome the runners-up from Group B which will be decided tonight when Wadebridge Seconds entertain Werrington (6.15pm).
Tintagel visit Lanhydrock next Wednesday night (6.15pm) for the right to visit the Group B winners on Tuesday, June 2.
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