WERRINGTON were left frustrated with the weather on Saturday as champions Penzance escaped Ladycross with a three-run victory on the DLS method in the ECB Cornwall Premier League.
After a delayed start due to morning rain, Werrington won the toss and struck early as the excellent Dan Barnard, who sent down five overs for just nine, trapped anchorman Jack Paull lbw for just a single.
Skipper Christian Purchase and Basil Akram (37) then combined to take the score to 114, but they both fell with no further score added as Akram advanced to Ben Smeeth and was stumped by captain Nick Lawson, before the hard-hitting Purchase fell for 56 to a brilliant catch running around from cover by Adam Hodgson, who took it at full-stretch off off-spinner Mark Taskis.
Former Notts batsman Sammy King edged Taskis (3-53) to Lawson, and Charlie Sharland was run-out from short fine-leg by Sam Hockin.
Smeeth gave away just 23 from his eight overs and got a second wicket when Grant Stone swung to leg and was bowled.
Welshman Ollie Rayner batted well for his 42 not out as he guided Penzance up to a fourth batting point, but a total of 200-8 felt slightly below-par, particularly as the West Cornwall side were without left-arm speedster Josh Croom.
In response, Adam Hodgson inside-edged Dutch left-arm international seamer Fletcher for four off the third ball, and in a thrilling battle with former Ladycross favourite Tom Dinnis, got three boundaries away before edging behind for 19.
Unfortunately, Dinnis and Fletcher slowed the momentum before a solitary Rayner over of off-spin saw Werrington reach 42-1 from their 12 overs, three behind where they needed to be when the rain set in.
Reflecting on the contest, Lawson said: “From 114-1 to keep them to 200 was a really good effort. We bowled really well throughout bar a couple of big overs, and although Rayner batted really well to be fair, we were pretty happy.
“Five an over at Werrington is very doable and we were happy with the position we were in, particularly as Dinnis and Fletcher had already bowled 11 of their 16 overs between them and we had nine wickets remaining.
“But we probably need to be a bit smarter when batting with the DLS as it catch you out quickly, so we need to try and make sure we’re well ahead of the rate in case it rains.”
Werrington sit fourth in the table and the skipper believes they are on the right track ahead of Saturday’s trip to title-hopefuls St Austell (1pm).
He continued: “We were frustrated with the first game as Grampound Road at home is a game you’d be targeting, but we were really good to win at Redruth and then again on Saturday.
“I’m delighted with the group and how we’ve gone so far.
“We’ve got a group of probably 13 or 14 including a few young lads who’ll get opportunities as the season progresses, but we’re a real team as a collective and we’re in a good place.
“As for Saturday, St Austell away is never easy, they’re a good side, particularly at home and their new overseas is supposed to be a very good cricketer. But we’re in a good spot at the moment so there’s no reason why we can’t go down there and get a result.”
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