Bond Timber Cornwall Cricket League County Division One and Division Two East round-up – Saturday, May 23
LUCKETT failed to build on a good start with the ball for the second straight week as fellow promoted side Stithians ran out comfortable winners at Chapel Field on Saturday in County Division One.
Both teams knew that victory was important in their quest to stay up, and Luckett got off to a fine start as Ryan Brown dismissed the in-form Simon Danby for just four.
Matthew Ellis hit 33 in good time before falling to James Wilkinson who bowled superbly for his 1-19 off 10 miserly overs.
The rest of the innings was based around 78 from Ryan Edwards and 47 not out from Nathan Strick which allowed some fireworks towards the end. Brown had the unusual figures of 3-80 from just seven overs, while Leion Cole continued his fine start to the season with 2-37 from his 10.
Luckett soon lost Toby May and Brown to Ryan Mitchell.
Henry Wilkinson soon went as well (27-3), but Luke Brenton was flying at the other end.
He and skipper Andrew Hoskin (20) took the score to 111 when Hoskin was caught behind, and although Brenton and James Wilkinson put on 28, they both departed with 139 on the board, Brenton for 83 from just 75 balls.
Debutant James Moon struck 18 in good time, but they were all out for 180.
In Division Two East, Ben Attfield made a superb 129 not out as Lanhydrock ended champions St Blazey’s unbeaten start.
The Bodmin-based club had also yet to lose but found themselves in early trouble at 37-4 thanks to a superb 1-11 off nine overs from Nithin Gowda, and Angus Harley (2-36).
Attfield and Christian James (28) started the fightback, but it was Attfield’s brilliance which saw him hit eight fours and 10 sixes that got Blazey up to 254-7. Jacca Cavendish (29) and Jake Butler (13no) chipped in.
Skipper Jamie Eldridge gave the new ball to left-arm spinner Ruben Turner and Attfield, and it paid off with two early wickets.
Rory Dixon backed up his 96 the week before with a fine 109, while South African Henro Bouwer added 62, but they failed to keep up with the rate as they closed on 223-5.
Menheniot-Looe grabbed a second win since promotion with a seven-wicket success over visiting Holsworthy.
The visitors were going superbly at 104-1, but skipper Steve Kidd and Mike Maiden turned the game with superb spells of 2-24 and 4-19 respectively as the Devonians were 161 all out.
On the chase, openers Peter Nance (16) and Peter Swinford (23) saw off the new ball, allowing Lachie Embleton (50no), Kidd (37) and Tom Harris (18no) to play freely.
Callington Seconds were surprisingly beaten by Tintagel at Moores Park.
Cally named an extremely strong side but slipped from 74-2 to 155 all out. The returning Dan Davis and Ollie Allsop made 20 and 19 respectively, the best 23 from opener James Brenton.
On the chase, wickets were shared throughout as the visitors slipped to 101-7.
Yet the visitors dug in brilliantly to win, including a last wicket stand of 13.
Elsewhere, Wadebridge Seconds won by 131 runs at Bude, while Werrington Seconds got their first victory with a 72-run success over their St Austell counterparts.
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