ECB Cornwall Premier League round-up – Saturday, May 23
CALLINGTON opened up a 13-point lead at the top of the table following after a 178-run success at Helston on Saturday.
The Greens made the long trip west off the back of wins over Grampound Road and Camborne and after choosing to bat, found themselves 43-2 with Ryan Tonkin (2-48) dismissing both Aidan Libby (29) and Liam Lindsay (10).
However, former Gloucestershire skipper Chris Dent showed his class with 92 from just 82 balls and with contributions coming from Matt Thompson (32), Matt Whalley (24) and Blake Tancock (26no) they got up to 256 all out as spinners Harry Saunders (3-35) and Lewis Stephens (2-41) shared five.
The chase never got started as paceman Mohammed Danyaal (2-6) and Ben Ellis (2-24) ripped out the early order before Whalley’s left-arm spin saw him claim 5-15 from just six overs. Only Jayden Mitchell (28) and Gavin Tregenza (26no) reached double figures.
Werrington are up to second after an empathic eight-wicket win at St Austell who went into the day in that position.
The Saints chose to bat but lost regular wickets throughout, firstly to seamers Dan Barnard (2-21) and Sam Hockin (2-36), before spinners Ben Smeeth (2-30) and Mark Taskis (2-23) did much of the work in the middle after Curtis Dalby (36) and Alex Bone (44) rebuilt.
However, the last five wickets fell for just 30 runs.
Werrington knew they just needed to bat and did a fine job.
Openers Adam Hodgson (41) and John Moon (16) put on 33, before Mark Gribble (48no) and Thulina Dilshan (40no) ensured a rare home defeat for the hosts.
Camborne made it two wins from two at home with a low-scoring derby victory over Redruth.
After electing to bat, the Reds’ innings never really got going as although Toby Stoddard (21) and Toby Whiteford (29) got starts, they slipped to 74-7 before a fine effort from the tail got them to 149 all out as Liam Norwell (24), Ethan Best (23) and Dominic Batchelor (19no) all got stuck in.
William Macdonald (2-39) and Piran Moyle (2-21) shared four, although it was off-spinner Dan Stephens that was the star of the show with 4-28 from his 10 overs.
Camborne were cruising at 68-1 in reply with Josh Fontana (30) and skipper Alfie Macdonald (26) going well, before slipping to 87-4.
Jamie Goldsworthy (22) and Liam Weeks (25) took them to within 18 of victory, but Pakistani leg-spinner Attyab Ahmad’s 4-18 ensured a nervy finale.
Norwell bowled Martin Jenkin with three to win, but the hosts held on.
Champions Penzance made it two wins on the spin with a four-wicket success at home to bottom side Grampound Road who put in a much-improved display.
The Roadies’ were in a good position to push towards 250 with Sri Lankan Ravi Karunarathna going well on 73, but his departure to the excellent Ben Fletcher (4-33) at 203-5 saw the final five wickets muster just 12. Antony Angove (36), Harry Gregory (26) and Alex Rust (20) all chipped in.
The chase saw the hosts’ long line-up came to the fore, led by opener Jack Paull’s 93, before new overseas Grant Thomson (26no) and Josh Croom (12no) held their nerve. Debutant Ben Sleeman took 3-50 from his 10 overs.
Last year’s runners-up Wadebridge saw off battling St Just at The Riverside by 12 runs.
The home side’s 255-6 was based around a fine opening partnership of 106 between Charlie McLachlan (59) and Lachlan Crump (34) before Matt Rowe’s 58 and bits and pieces got them up to 255-6. Sri Lankan spinner Chamikara Edirisinghe took 4-36.
St Just started well themselves but were always a little behind the rate despite 87 from Neil Curnow.
Son Logan smashed 38 not out from just 20 balls at the end, but they closed on 243-7. New Zealand paceman Ryan Jackson was superb for his 3-37.
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