After electing to bat, the Reds’ innings never really got going as although Toby Stoddard (21) and Toby Whiteford (29) got starts, they slipped to 74-7 before a fine effort from the tail got them to 149 all out as Liam Norwell (24), Ethan Best (23) and Dominic Batchelor (19no) all got stuck in.