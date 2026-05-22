PENZANCE have made a huge signing in their bid to retain their ECB Cornwall Premier League crown and win the ECB National Club Championship by drafting in South African all-rounder Grant Thomson.
The St Clare outfit had originally signed former Indian Test star Hanuma Vihari as their overseas player to follow in the footsteps of Pakistani fast bowler Mehran Sanwal who made such a huge impression last year.
But in Thomson they have a player of serious quality having racked up over 10,000 pro runs for a number of sides as well as 250 wickets across four-day and white-ball cricket.
The 38-year-old, who has played for the likes of the Titans and Gauteng and scored 14 First Class centuries, has recently retired from the pro game having been a regular across all three formats in the recently completed domestic season for Easterns.
Club spokesperson Jonny Ludlam said: “We are absolutely thrilled to finally get the signing of Grant over the line.
“While the wait for the visa always tests everyone’s patience, we knew from day one that a player of Grant’s calibre would be well worth the delay.
“As a former Titans captain with extensive experience across all formats in South Africa, Grant brings an elite professional standard, tactical leadership, and a proven pedigree as an impact all-rounder.
“His ability to anchor an innings with the bat, combined with his high-quality bowling options, gives our squad immense balance. More importantly, having someone of his maturity and dressing-room presence will be a massive benefit to our younger players as we head into a crucial part of the season. He’s raring to go, and we can’t wait to see him out there in our colours.”
Thomson will make his debut this afternoon when Penzance host bottom side Grampound Road (1pm).
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