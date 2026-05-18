CRFU DUCHY CUP FINAL
Saltash Seconds 22 Penzance & Newlyn Seconds 35
Saltash got off to a positive start in the final at Falmouth on Sunday and after some even exchanges took the lead when Nick Blake intercepted a pass near the halfway line and touched down before converting his own try.
Both sides then missed penalty opportunities before the strong running Penzance & Newlyn hit back and scored a good try on the right wing after 18 minutes.
Saltash then lost two key players which disrupted their flow and soon lost the lead after t27 minutes through a penalty (7-8} on the half-hour.
Penzance & Newlyn were now gaining control of the game and after repelling an Ashes attack close to their own line went the length of the pitch to score under the posts for a converted try.
However, a penalty by Ashes full-back Ben Lawley after 39 minutes brought them within five (10-15).
At the beginning of the second period, Penzance & Newlyn continued to dominate and following a scrum got another try after 45 minutes close to the posts which was converted.
A further penalty (60 minutes) put them further ahead as Saltash failed to get back into the game and seemed to have run out of ideas.
Penzance Newlyn pressed home their dominance with two more tries (65 and 70 minutes) with one being converted.
This sparked an Ashes come back and they rallied to score two late tries via Jacob Harvey and Tom Knight who dropkicked the conversion to end the match.
Although beaten by the better side, Saltash battled hard to keep out the strong-running West Cornwall team who were better in the line-outs and took their chances.
For Saltash, Ethan Stone and Charlie Knight were their outstanding players in a disappointing afternoon to round off the season.
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