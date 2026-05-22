Bond Timber Cornwall Cricket League Division Two East preview – Saturday, May 23
TWO unbeaten sides meet at Lanhydrock tomorrow as the title-hopefuls welcome champions St Blazey (1pm).
Blazey edged Luckett to the 2025 championship but were denied the opportunity to go up due to a lack of youth section, but have started well with comfortable wins over Bude and Werrington Seconds following their opening day abandonment with Callington Seconds.
Lanhydrock have ambitions to go back up to the second-tier and are three points ahead after 20-point successes over Werrington and Menheniot-Looe.
However, they will have to do without Pakistani run-machine Amir Khan is in his homeland for the second straight week. Wicketkeeper Simon Benney will likely open again in his absence.
The rest of the side is unchanged from last weekend.
Blazey give a debut to batsman Ben Rencher has moved to the area, while second team skipper George Taylor is in for the in-form Olly Mitchell in the middle-order.
LANHYDROCK: Simon Benney (wkt), Mike Horne, Luke Buckland, Sam Remedios, Christian James, Ben Attfield, Jacca Cavendish, Jake Butler, Jamie Eldridge (capt), Jacob Eldridge, Ruben Turner.
ST BLAZEY: Rory Dixon, Lewis Todd, Henro Bouwer, Matt Bray, George Taylor, Paul Carne (wkt), Nithin Gowda, Ben Rencher, Angus Harley, Andrew Thomas, Riley Carne.
WADEBRIDGE Seconds are without three of their much-vaunted top six for their trip to winless Bude (1pm).
Openers Ryan Pooley and Tom McLachlan are unavailable while in-form all-rounder Jamie Beare has been recalled to the first team.
In come Tom Wood, Kieran Gill and debutant Richard Atkinson who used to play in Somerset. Off-spinner Alek Gill is also available and replaces fellow off-spinner Charlie Ellis who is also missing.
Bude have two weeks without captain Warren Rumble but name an otherwise full-strength team which will soon be bolstered by former Launceston bowler Brandon Forsyth.
Opening batsman Dylan Grinker returns, as do the Dymond brothers Richard and Harry – the latter who will keep wicket. Matthew Mansbridge captains.
BUDE: Dylan Grinker, Wayne Adams, Matt Whitefield, Charlie Hoban, Matt Williams, Andrew De Rosa, David Sillifant, Derek Piper, Richard Dymond, Harry Dymond (wkt), Matthew Mansbridge (capt).
WADEBRIDGE SECONDS: Tom Wood, Sam Richards, Richard Atkinson, Paul Menhenick (capt), Kieran Gill, Ross McLachlan, Alek Gill, Tom Wilson (wkt), Lucas Stewart, Ollie Bate, Steve Gunner.
WERRINGTON Seconds have had a tough start with comfortable defeats to Lanhydrock and St Blazey after an abandonment at Menheniot-Looe, but are far stronger for their visit from their St Austell counterparts (1pm).
Batsman Ben Jenkin makes a rare appearance in the seconds having missed the last two weeks while wicketkeeper Ed Walters and bowling all-rounders Darren Webber and Billy Uglow also come in, the latter available after his school commitments.
George Rickard is in the first team, while Marley May, Freddie Ward and Lee Houghton drop out.
St Austell bring back the hard-hitting James Pook after a good start to the season in the thirds as Mike Bone can’t play, while batting all-rounder Jack Mallet, seamer Hayden Coad and off-spinner Ben Carter come in from the side that were 86-2 against Bude in pursuit of 261 last weekend when the rain came in.
WERRINGTON SECONDS: Ed Walters (wkt), Paul Miller, Ben Jenkin, Tom Lyle, Billu Uglow, Dan Jenkin, Zander Zambuni, Darren Webber, Jason Seldon (capt), Ian Searle, Sam Smeeth.
ST AUSTELL SECONDS: Steve Raven, Archie Connolly, James Pook, Jack Mallet, James Carter, Tom Mallet (wkt), Ryan Bennetts, Qasim Jamal, Tom Rosevear (capt), Hayden Coad, Ben Carter.
THE light beat Callington last weekend at Holsworthy with victory in sight, and the Greens name arguably their strongest side of the season for the visit of promoted Tintagel (1pm).
Former Somerset Seconds and Cornwall batsman Dan Davis makes his first appearance of the season, as does Ollie Allsop who is on the way back from a back injury.
Nick Parker (unavailable) and Blake Tancock (firsts) are out, while chairman Toby Beresford-Power is also missing.
Leg-spinner Harvey Poad is rewarded for his 4-35 last Saturday with another opportunity.
Tintagel beat St Austell before being thrashed by Wadebridge, and continue their tough start at Moores Park looking for some consistency.
Vedavyas Kankanala is back after recently getting married, while Mark Luxton helps out as Owen Barnes, fellow seamer Harry Daly and the injured Jonny Centini are unavailable.
CALLINGTON SECONDS: Richard Brown (capt), James Brenton, Dan Davis, Ollie Allsop, Peter Tancock, Blaze Eigenmann, Zak Newton-Jenkins, Jim Shorten, Ryan Hodge, Spencer Whatley, Harvey Poad.
TINTAGEL: Matt Jolliffe (capt), Leo Agacy, Jordan Burnard, Ryan Pooley, Sam Abbott (wkt), Adrian Pooley, Gyles Reynolds, Jack Minehan, Mark Luxton, Freddie Knowles, Vedavyas Kankanala.
A BIG game awaits both Menheniot-Looe and Holsworthy at Fourgates, particularly for the visitors who could do with getting off the mark.
Menheniot saw off Callington in their second game before a heavy defeat at Lanhydrock last Saturday, but on a day where the club will officially open a bench in memory of club stalwart Viv Harvey, Steve Kidd’s side will be keen to impress.
From last weekend, bowlers Reuben Crawford and Robert Cowley come in, as does wicketkeeper Josh Geary.
Holsworthy are still without hard-hitting Matt Shepherd and batsman Sam Stacey who is on holiday, but do welcome back Aiden Gerry to provide some balance. Wayne Pomeroy is unavailable.
The rest of the team is unchanged.
MENHENIOT-LOOE: Peter Nance, Sam Jordan, Lachie Embleton, Steve Kidd (capt), Tom Harris, Alex Caddy, Mike Maiden, Josh Geary (wkt), Reuben Crawford, Brian Caddy, Robert Cowley.
HOLSWORTHY: Jack Greening, Aiden Gerry, Brendan Harris, Bilal Darber, Ryan Walter (capt, wkt), Rory Piper, Dan Smith, Rob Mitchell, Guy Beagley, Lewis Chidley, Graham Wild.
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