A DEPLETED Gunnislake side proved no match for visiting Gunnislake on Saturday in Division Five East of the Bond Timber Cornwall Cricket League, going down by 100 runs at Hawkmoor.
Gunni were missing seven players in total and had only three recognised bowlers, although they did start well as winter signing Danny Davies bowled both openers.
However, Pencarrow captain Tristan Jago and veteran Simon Clay began to rebuild the innings. The runs came steadily, with a handsome dollop of extras contributing well. Clay survived a loud appeal for caught behind and made good use of the reprieve, the score advancing to 159 before Gunnislake achieved the breakthrough.
Tristan Jago reached his half century and was promptly bowled by skipper Dinesh Thirupuvanarajah. The next over Clay thought he had hit a straight six, but the ball fell short and Clay jogged through for a single. Or so he thought; a direct throw hit the stumps and led to a careless run-out! Clay gone for a fine 57. Gunnislake ‘s tail was up and Davies and Dinesh ripped through the middle order. There was resistance from youngster Jake Boyling, who finished with 26 not out as the visitors – helped by 41 extras – made 203-7.
With the likes of Paul Hollow and Dan Pethick missing, Gunni soon slipped to 35-5.
Some resistance finally arrived with Ross Potter and Billy Pitts building a careful partnership.
The required run-rate climbed steadily, but Pitts (25) and Potter (22) began to bring some respectability to the scoreboard.
However, both perished in their twenties and Gunnislake slid from 81-5 to 103 all out, meaning just five points for their day’s efforts.
Jago produced a captain’s performance for Pencarrow, following his 50 with four wickets while the tail was mopped up by none other than Clay, who ended with three victims.
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