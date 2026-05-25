Tristan Jago reached his half century and was promptly bowled by skipper Dinesh Thirupuvanarajah. The next over Clay thought he had hit a straight six, but the ball fell short and Clay jogged through for a single. Or so he thought; a direct throw hit the stumps and led to a careless run-out! Clay gone for a fine 57. Gunnislake ‘s tail was up and Davies and Dinesh ripped through the middle order. There was resistance from youngster Jake Boyling, who finished with 26 not out as the visitors – helped by 41 extras – made 203-7.