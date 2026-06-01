WERRINGTON skipper Nick Lawson hailed Thulina Dilshan and Mark Gribble’s ‘unbelievable partnership’ as they maintained second place in the ECB Cornwall Premier League with a 222-run victory over promoted Camborne at Ladycross.
Dilshan’s 223 is the highest score produced by a Werrington player since promotion to the top-flight in 2004 and one of just a handful of double-centurions since the formation of the Premier in 2001.
Coming in at 45-2 following the departures of Adam Hodgson and John Moon – the latter for 30 – Dilshan didn’t give a chance in a 126-ball knock that contained 30 fours and six sixes.
Gribble on the other hand played a perfect foil, ending 122 not out from 128 deliveries with eight fours and two maximums.
A quickfire 13 from county skipper Paul Smith saw the total above 400 as they closed their 50 overs on a scarcely believable 408-5.
Camborne lost Dan Stephens and Alfie Macdonald to Dan Barnard (2-41) early on, and when Sri Lankan Dinuka Dilshan was brilliantly run out at the non-strikers end by his fellow countryman coming in from point, a very early finish looked possible.
Liam Weeks and Scott Kellow showed plenty of fighting spirit as they both went after the bowling, the latter smoking seven sixes in his 73 from just 47 balls, while Weeks’ 57 was at a good lick too.
However, Kellow went when he skied George Rickard to Paul Smith, and with Aussie Josh Fontana unable to bat with a calf injury, off-spinner Mark Taskis ran through the lower order for figures of 4-3 from just 21 balls.
Lawson said: “I’m running out of words to describe Dilly as both a batsman and a bloke, and Gribby was brilliant too.
“Both innings were chanceless, they rotated the strike and both hit sixes, it was a joy to watch. Halfway through we thought we may get 300 or even 320, but when Dilly got into his stride we thought 400 was possible which is what happened.”
Gribble’s form has come having moved up from five to three.
Lawson continued: “With Smithy coming back, I had a bit of a think in pre-season and thought it might work. In recent years he’s been our best player but too often coming in at three down inside the first 10 to 12 overs, so we wanted to take the pressure off and let him go out there and express himself, which is exactly what he’s been doing. Long may it continue.”
The skipper was also pleased with their display in the field.
“When you’ve got 400 on the board you’re obviously confident, but they were going well with Weeks and Kellow. But we knew that one mistake and they’d be up against it. It was very difficult bowling from the top end with the short leg-side boundary, so the tactic was to rotate the bowlers as much as possible from that side.
“They got a few away but George managed to get Kellow to sky one to Smithy at cover and then we brought Tasky on who bowled so well that we kept him going until the end. To bowl a side out for 190 on that pitch was a great effort and continues our really good start to the season.”
Werrington visit Helston on Saturday (1pm).
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